Senseforth.ai Named a Gartner Cool Vendor

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI technology, has been named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms 2020 by Gartner. The “Cool Vendor” status denotes a startup that provides innovative, impactful, and intriguing solutions/products to empower users and fuel business growth.

Senseforth.ai has created a distinct identity with its unique approach to natural language understanding (NLU) and intent identification that simplifies bot building, improves accuracy, and reduces response time significantly. Intents are purposes or goals that customers express through their inputs. Senseforth.ai trains intents separately from entities to get a precise understanding of user intentions and map them onto relevant responses quickly and accurately. This has enabled the company to achieve industry-leading accuracy of over 96%.

“We are thrilled to be named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms by Gartner, as we believe it reinforces our mission to build world-class Conversational AI solutions aimed at driving revenue growth,” says Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder of Senseforth Inc. “This recognition further cements our position as a leader in Conversational AI technology.”

Senseforth.ai has been helping global enterprises increase revenue with AI-powered bots that address queries, resolve issues, perform tasks, make product recommendations, and even provide meaningful insights.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently granted Senseforth Inc. a US patent for its Conversational AI algorithms. Senseforth.ai has also won several prestigious awards including the ‘Most Innovative Product’ by Netapp, ‘The AI Product of the Year 2018’ award by Frost & Sullivan, ‘India Emerging 20 Companies Award’ by London & Partners, and ‘Game Changer Awards’ by NASSCOM. Senseforth.ai is the only Conversational AI start-up to be featured in the top-10 of the Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 (SQuAD 2.0), one of the world’s most authoritative machine reading comprehension (MRC) benchmarks.

