“The Third Pole of the Earth, the New Icon of Tibet” Showed up Breathtakingly

Live Broadcast of Brand Release Ceremony of "The Third Pole of the Earth"

LHASA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2020 / On the evening of November 9, 2020, the brand release ceremony of “The Third Pole of the Earth” was successfully concluded in Lhasa, Tibet. This ceremony integrates brand conference, brand development forum, brand experience hall and e-commerce live broadcast activities, and comprehensively expounds the spiritual details of “The Third Pole of the Earth” from the four dimensions including official, academic, artistic and regional.

This is an important measure taken by the Tibet Autonomous Region to fully implement the Party’s strategy of governing Tibet in the new era, to build a socialist modern new Tibet that is united, rich, civilized, harmonious and beautiful, and to open up an important practice of “The Road of Thriving Tibet by Brand” after the 7th Central Symposium on Tibet Work.

Zhuang Yan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region and Executive Vice Chairman of Tibet Autonomous Region, attended the press conference and delivered a speech. Domestic think tank experts, artists, media reporters and others from various fields gathered in Lhasa to exchange ideas and views on the experience, brand building and brand vision of “The Third Pole of the Earth”, and to offer suggestions and recommendations for the strategic layout of “The Third Pole of the Earth”.

I. Big brand, vision of the new pattern of development

On the morning of November 9, the brand conference of “The Third Pole of the Earth” opened with a sensory and shocking contemporary art appreciation. The performance was created by the famous Tibetan dance artist Wanma Jiancuo. It not only gave an abstract interpretation of the magnificent landscape and magnificent humanities of “The Third Pole of the Earth”, but also deduced the spiritual connotation of “The Third Pole of the Earth” from the visual, auditory and spiritual aspects, presenting the audiences an extremely clean journey of the brand to purify their souls.

Tibet will build a development pattern with an open vision and strive to calibrate Tibet’s coordinates worldwide through the construction of “The Third Pole of the Earth”. Zhuang Yan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region and Executive Vice Chairman of Tibet Autonomous Region, showed in his speech that based on its unique location advantages, profound resource endowment, rich characteristic culture and beautiful natural scenery, the Party committee and government of the autonomous region have put forward the development strategy of building a public brand of “The Third Pole of the Earth”, putting the regional public brand in an important position to promote industrial upgrading and economic development. He also stressed that the development plan of “The Third Pole of the Earth” should be incorporated into the overall national economic and social development plan of the autonomous region during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. With “The Third Pole of the Earth” as the integration driving platform, we will support the formation of “The Third Pole of the Earth” industry alliance, systematically integrate and develop Tibetan characteristic and advantageous brands, establish category matrices, reduce disorderly internal friction, and enhance the overall image and core competitiveness of industrial brands under the command of “The Third Pole of the Earth”.

Yao Tandong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, honorary director of Institute of Tibet Plateau Research Chinese Academy of Sciences, captain of the Second Tibet Plateau Research Team, and chairman of “The Third Pole of the Earth (TPE)” International Program, introduced the different characteristics and global climate influence of “The Third Pole of the Earth” compared with the North and South Poles from a scientific perspective, as well as Tibet’s important role as the core region of “The Third Pole of the Earth”.

Xiong Chengyu, academician of the European Academy of Science, Art and Humanities and professor of Tsinghua University, also said at the scene that “the fate of the third pole is the most important focus of brand building of The Third Pole of the Earth. In the process of brand building of The Third Pole of the Earth, we must firmly establish the community consciousness of human destiny, which is the most fundamental spiritual value system”.

Wei Gang, former deputy director of the 7th Bureau of the United Front Work Department of CPC Central Committee, senior researcher of Chahar Institute and professor of the School of International Relations of Sichuan University, suggested for the brand that “Tibet should base itself on the geographical advantages of The Third Pole of the Earth, and by taking the implementation of the “the belt and road initiative” strategy as an opportunity and relying on rich and colorful human resources and green and healthy original ecological characteristic products, Tibet will create a new high ground for green development, characteristic poverty alleviation and release of internal circular economy.”

As a representative of the Everest Elevation Survey Mountaineering Team, Pubu Dunzhu said excitedly in his speech that the public brands in “the Third Pole of the Earth” region shoulder the social responsibility and mission of “The Road of Thriving Tibet by Brand”, and also inspire us to inherit and carry forward the brand spirit of “North Slope Climbers” and be “climbers” and “travelers” of brand building.

At the same time, with the first broadcast of the 2020 brand image promotional film and the successful completion of the brand launching ceremony, Tibet Autonomous Region has officially entered the era of big brands.

II. The big starting point, insight into the new pulse of the times

On the scene of the forum, Ms. Li Sang, Deputy Secretary-General of the Tibet Autonomous Region Government, illustrated the important significance of building “The Third Pole of the Earth”, deepened understanding, enhanced consensus and united forces, with the topic of “The Significance of Public Brand Building of The Third Pole of the Earth” and from four aspects that “The Third Pole of the Earth” is an important starting point to promote the modernization of industrial development, an important support to ensure the standardization of product quality, an important basis to promote the characterization of industrial construction, and an important guarantee to help products to internationalize.

Cai Jian, the first executive director of the Innovation Education and Research Institute of Peking University and a practical professor of Guanghua School of Management, mentioned from the perspective of value innovation the important missions of “protecting extremely clean ecology”, “creating extreme life” and “achieving extremely beautiful life” of “The Third Pole of the Earth”, as well as the important significance of establishing a value Internet.

In the forum salon, Zhou Ziqiang, an enterprise management expert and founder and CEO of Time & Space, Wang Jian, CEO of Peking University Entrepreneurship Training Camp and Deputy Secretary General of Peking University Alumni Association, Tudeng Kezhu, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC of the Autonomous Region and director of Economic and Cultural Research Center of Tibet University, and the experts from domestic industry think tanks such as Nima Tashi, chairman of Tibet Hongji Group, and Gele Basan, chairman of The Third Pole of the Earth Industrial Development Co., Ltd., all attended the conference. They all did not hesitate to give advice to ” The Third Pole of the Earth” in terms of policy environment, ecological engineering, industrial development and brand strategy. “The Third Pole of the Earth is different from the general commercial form, and the future challenges are also different from the general market brands. As a regional public brand in Tibet Autonomous Region, it shoulders great responsibilities and missions. Therefore, how to transform such responsibilities and missions into practical power is both a challenge and an opportunity. We believe that under the leadership of the Party committee and government of the autonomous region, Tibet will surely usher in a brand-new era of “Thriving Tibet by Brand” in the future.

As Gele Basan, the chairman of The Third Pole of the Earth Industrial Development Co., Ltd., finally concluded, “With the full efforts of the Party committee and government of the autonomous region and with the support of leaders and experts, The Third Pole of the Earth will surely walk out of a road of ‘Thriving Tibet by Brand’ with Tibetan characteristics, so that Tibet’s unique natural resources, human resources, location advantages and policy advantages will be further transformed into the development trend of characteristic industries. In the end, The Third Pole of the Earth will be built into a national and even international well-known trademark and top brand”.

III. Big creativity, meet new elegance of the land of snow

Under the blue sky and white clouds, a red and white “auspicious gift box” was officially unveiled under the magnificent Potala Palace, a cultural landmark in “The Third Pole of the Earth”. The unique “gift box” is actually the Brand Experience Hall of The Third Pole of the Earth. It takes “Crossing The Third Pole of the Earth” as its core creative theme and shows the preferred products and creative products of The Third Pole of the Earth.

In the Brand Experience Hall of The Third Pole of the Earth, various scenes on the circular large screen are displayed alternately. From Everest to Kangrinboqe, from the top of Guge to the secret realm of Yarlung Zangbo, the space in the scenes is constantly changing, and the infinite scenery of “The Third Pole of the Earth” is all in sight. In breathing, Tibetan incense is mixed with grass incense, which is extremely clean, elegant and refreshing. With the beginning and end of the background music, it presents the audiences with the unique beauty and shock of “The Third Pole of the Earth”.

With the full launch of the brand strategy, the brand pavilion will start from Tibet in the future, walk out of the plateau, go to China and run to the world, and pass on the “extremely pure, extremely clean and extreme” brand concept of “The Third Pole of the Earth” to every corner of the world.

IV. The big platform, initially see a new path for the industry

At the beginning of the lights, the live broadcast of “The Third Pole of the Earth” was jointly presented by mainstream Tibetan stars such as Alan Dawa Dolma, Choenyi Tsering, Samkho and Bajin Wangjia, as well as eight brand best choice star promoters. Through 6 rounds of live interaction, brand e-commerce group introduced to consumers in detail the preferred products and cultural and creative products of “The Third Pole of the Earth”. In a short period of time, 40,000 people watched them online simultaneously, and the sales of the products were booming. In addition, 50 brand incubators had also carried out live broadcasts of selling goods simultaneously across the country, offering consumers an extremely clean gift from “The Third Pole of the Earth” through multiple channels and ways.

This brand live broadcast of selling goods is a blockbuster activity for “The Third Pole of the Earth” to explore a new mode of “Tibetan goods out of Tibet” and to build brand e-commerce live broadcast. Relying on the preferred standard platform of “The Third Pole of the Earth”, it focuses on the industrial chain with Tibetan characteristics and aims to solve the problems of low identification and difficult output of Tibetan goods through the channel of “brand power + e-commerce live broadcast”.

In the future, with the gradual improvement of the e-commerce live broadcast of “The Third Pole of the Earth”, the brand will continue to cooperate deeply with major e-commerce live broadcast organizations, so that Tibet’s extremely clean ecology, native culture and high-quality products will be further recognized and shared by the world.

Live up to the new era and be a good respondent. Facing the new situation and new tasks, the brand building of “The Third Pole of the Earth” will fully implement the Party’s strategy of governing Tibet in the new era, accurately grasp the scientific orientation of “three givings and one benefit” by closely focusing on the four major events of stability, development, ecology and strengthening the border, further outline the scientific path and beautiful picture of the brand’s progress, strive to write the road of “Thriving Tibet by Brand” in the new era, and endeavor to hand over an era answer sheet for “The Third Pole of the Earth”.

