Toshiba Appoints Rance M. Poehler as President & Chief Executive Officer for Retail Solutions Business

Experienced Technology Executive to Lead Retail Commerce Transformation at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Toshiba—Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions today announced Rance M. Poehler is joining the company as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 16, 2020. Poehler has more than 25 years of experience building and expanding business-to-business organizations in unique vertical markets including retail where he has led the development of end-to-end solutions for general retail, quick-service restaurant, hospitality, and other segments. In his role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s continued transformation as a trusted retail commerce solutions leader for its large and growing customer and partner community.





Poehler replaces Scott Maccabe who had been appointed President & CEO since 2015. Maccabe is retiring from his role as President & CEO at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, while he remains in this capacity at Toshiba America Business Solutions. Poehler takes over effective immediately and will work closely with Maccabe to ensure a full and seamless transition of duties. We thank Scott Maccabe for his commitment, strong leadership and many contributions to the success and growth of the business.

“Rance Poehler is a highly accomplished business executive with a proven track-record for scaling businesses that are in a unique position to transform the industries they serve,” said Maccabe. “Rance brings the fortitude and execution prowess needed to transition the retail business to a full-fledged strategic partner for both customers and partners.”

Poehler joins Toshiba with extensive retail commerce solutions experience and insight. During his tenure as President of Panasonic Systems Communications Company of North America he led a $1.1 billion division morphing it from a product-centric organization to an end-to-end provider of innovative retail solutions in the areas of mobility, point-of-sale, digital signage, computer vision, and analytics that helped Fortune 1000 companies understand shopper demographics and behavior, improve associate engagement and create better customer experiences. While at Dell Technologies he served as vice president of worldwide sales for its cloud client computing team that represents a full suite of cloud and desktop virtualization solutions for retail that enabled scalable thin client solutions. Poehler’s experience also includes Pivot3 where he served as Chief Revenue Officer responsible for leading the global sales organization and executing on the company’s growth strategy and talent acquisition as they developed and went to market with a hyper-converged software platform that manages mixed workloads including IOT-surveillance, analytics, and hybrid cloud solutions.

“The retail industry is looking for new and innovative ways to adapt more quickly to customer needs while they optimize store operations and reduce the cost of delivering and managing their business. Toshiba has a strong worldwide retail position and is on the verge of disrupting the industry with their intelligent end-to-end solutions,” said Poehler. “I’m honored and excited about the opportunity to help this world-class retail commerce solutions business grow in ways that support our partner community, and helps our clients delight their customers while becoming even greater merchants.”

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Contacts

Fredrik Carlegren



Vice President of Marketing



(984) 444-2769



[email protected]