TransPerfect Simplifies Website Localization With Launch of GlobalLink OneLink JS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of GlobalLink OneLink® JS, an extension of the award-winning GlobalLink OneLink website localization platform, which currently powers over 5,000 multilingual websites for leading brands across the globe.

GlobalLink OneLink automates the process of translating and releasing websites. With nothing to install, OneLink virtually eliminates IT involvement and requires no client-side project management. Organizations can launch new multilingual websites in as few as 30 days and maintain them in sync with their source thanks to fully automated change detection.

Built on a new JavaScript-based architecture, OneLink JS is the next generation of the OneLink product family. As an alternative to the HTTP proxy approach, OneLink JS functions without the complex engineering typically associated with localization of sites authored in JavaScript.

With OneLink JS, users can:

Localize websites built with HTML or JavaScript frameworks, including React, Angular, and Vue.js

Reduce overall costs and turnaround times to launch digital content into multiple languages

Track up-to-date global usage of translated websites with JavaScript-generated tracking metrics

Edit translations in real time with our WYSIWYG in-context review

Translate content behind the firewall or in QA/testing areas without IT involvement

Integrate with neural AI or MT engines.

Joe Kuefler, Division President for TransPerfect’s GlobalLink OneLink group, remarked, “The proxy technology in the first version of OneLink made localizing websites simple, but now OneLink JS makes it essentially effortless. Two lines of JavaScript code and you’ve done all the technical work you need to launch a website into a new language.”

Phil Shawe, President and CEO at TransPerfect, stated, “OneLink JS is a major leap forward for website localization technology. Translating websites based on JavaScript has never been easier. I’m proud of our development teams and their relentless drive for innovation.”

For more information, visit https://globallink.translations.com/products/onelink/.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

