UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.’s flagship brand ‘GlocalMe’ introduces New sim-free portable WiFi device – ‘GlocalMe U3’

HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“uCloudlink” or the “Group”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the world, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new sim-free portable WiFi device – ‘GlocalMe U3’ to the market this year, enabling users to enjoy better and seamless connectivity experience.

‘GlocalMe U3’ is a new global band sim-free WiFi product which can support 4G/3G international roaming by adopting the uCloudlink self-developed patented ‘CloudSIM’ technology. It can be connected to up to 10 devices and has a long stand-by time of up to 12 hours. Being able to automatically and intelligently connect to the best local 4G/3G network when users travel abroad, ‘GlocalMe U3’ will be able to provide faster speed, stronger signal and more stable international roaming service.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Founder, Director and CEO of uCloudlink, said, “With the encouraging news on COVID vaccine development recently, we believe the tourism industry is all set to recover very soon. During the past months, we are glad that our products have been well-received for use at home environment. With the launch of ‘GlocalMe U3’, together with our 5G-related products in the pipeline, the Group is well positioned to capture the opportunities presented by the rebound of the tourism market and development of the data connectivity industry. The management will closely monitor market trends and customer needs, and continue to develop innovative products for users globally.”

With a bold mission to enable people to use mobile data traffic freely anytime and anywhere, uCloudlink has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data allowances shared by network operators on the Group’s marketplace. uCloudlink’s well-established brands, ‘GlocalMe’ and ‘Roamingman’, provide mobile data service and Wi-Fi rental service in 144 countries and regions, and the Group has aggregated mobile data allowances from 216 Mobile Network Operators (“MNOs”) in its cloud SIM architecture.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL)

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com.

