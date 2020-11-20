VIC Rewards and XcelTrip Bring Blockchain-enabled Vitality Packages to Consumers

SINGAPORE, Nov 20, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – CEO of XcelTrip, Mr. Gyanendra Khadka, and Dr. Richard Satur, CEO of VIC Rewards, are joining their platforms to take on the Medical Tourism Marketspace. Together, the business-duo plan to create synergies across the ASEAN, Indian and Korean wellness and vitality digital marketspaces. Currently, the two companies are integrating their resources, and working to raise the stakes and bring consumer wellness value to the markets.

The partnership between XcelTrip and VIC Rewards is a unique and promising one. To understand the unique value proposition of their collaboration through VIC Rewards, one has to first look at these two companies separately and then together.

XcelTrip is an OTA Platform that presently accommodates over 2.4 million hotels and 450 flights globally. VIC Marketplace, on the other hand, specializes in wellness, wellbeing, anti-aging, and therefore, vitality products and services. By 2021, VIC Marketplace is projecting over 500 merchants on their platform. Now, through VIC Rewards, the two companies will come together to create and explore the pre-existing wellness market for medical tourism in the ASEAN, Korean and Indian Markets. Not only is South Korea one of the world’s most popular medical tourism destinations, but researchers and respective government ministers are also placing high hopes on the growing medical tourism market of South Korea and India.

Most importantly, consumers are the ones who will benefit the most from this partnership between XcelTrip and VIC Marketplace. The CEO of XcelTrip, Mr. Gyanendra Khadka says, “With VIC Marketplace on board XcelTrip is in the position to offer great consumer value. Imagine being able to tailor a package that specifically meets your schedule, budget, requirements, healthcare objectives, and goals. That is a powerful message for all people, regardless of where they live in the world.”

XcelTrip currently offers 50+ Categories and 20,000+ Products. Via “Vitality Packages” offered through VIC Rewards, consumers will have the freedom to customize their travel packages focusing on their needs and budgets. Now consumers shall not have to abide by generic travel packages offered by travel companies. The respective platforms, which are underpinned by blockchain technology, will also be able to suggest Vitality focused alternative package offerings for Medical Travellers to improve their health and wellness, hence their Vitality. Community members of VIC Rewards and XcelTrip will also get an opportunity to earn healthcare loyal rewards which they can, in turn, spend on their tailored Vitality Packages.

CEO of VIC Rewards, Dr Richard Satur says, “Not only are we planning on offering Vitality packages, but we will also engage partners to offer DeFi related products such as Insurances, Loans and Medical Device Leases. Our partnership with XcelTrip will focus on bringing true value to consumers, who are sometimes patients, through our combined decentralised e-Commerce platforms.”

The partnership currently has a combined community that exceeds 750,000 members. The shared vision of two platforms to offer Vitality Packages and to elevate consumer value via VIC Rewards will go online by the end of 2020!

About VicRewards

The World’s First Dedicated Healthcare Blockchain Company to offer Loyalty Rewards to Consumers and Carers for participating and adhering to their health and wellbeing care plan (Vitality Plan).

About XcelTrip

XcelTrip.com is the first blockchain-based travel platform, invested by Founder since launch in 2017. The company has now achieved a 500,000+ active user base with over 2.3 million hotels and 450+ airlines to book from. We now accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Verge and our own XcelToken plus (XLAB), OMC, Ormeus and many more for travel booking worldwide.

