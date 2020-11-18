Vroozi Partners with Simfoni to Bring Advanced Spend Analytics to its Procure-to-Pay Platform

Spend data provides visibility and enables organizations to quickly identify savings opportunities and improve financial performance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroozi, the leading purchasing and spend management platform for enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today a new strategic partnership with Simfoni, an AI-powered spend analytics provider. Through the partnership, Simfoni’s spend analysis capabilities will be offered alongside Vroozi’s procure-to-pay solution. Together, Vroozi and Simfoni will help organizations reduce costs, increase spend under management and improve financial performance.

“Spend intelligence and automation are critical to driving cost savings in procurement,” said Shaz Khan, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Vroozi. “With Simfoni’s impressive analytics, customers can quickly and easily identify savings opportunities and automate the necessary procurement actions within Vroozi to take advantage and create bottom-line impact.”

Simfoni’s proprietary analytics platform equips procurement leaders to collect, cleanse, normalize and analyze spend data from across the organization. The functionality automatically uncovers spending insights that lead to smarter, data-driven procurement decisions. When combined with Vroozi’s modern, cloud-based spend management and purchase automation platform, customers will have the ability to not only identify savings opportunities but will be able to manage spend within Vroozi to realize the identified savings.

“We equip organizations with a holistic and data-based perspective on business spending,” said Chirag Shah, Executive Chairman, at Simfoni. “We have explored partnerships with various eProcurement partners and have been particularly impressed with the Vroozi platform. It has rich functionality and is easy to deploy. The Vroozi team is very focused on ensuring customers realize the savings from the platform which aligns well with our own philosophy.”

Vroozi Procure-to-Pay provides a modern and user-friendly purchasing and AP automation platform for companies of all sizes. The company – which was named both a Value Leader and Customer Leader by Spend Matters – improves the way businesses find, buy and pay for the goods and services they need.

To learn more, visit www.vroozi.com or www.simfoni.com.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® – the leading mid-market Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform – makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides spend analytics and spend automation products to leading global enterprises. Products employ machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving customers both time and money in the process. Based in the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, Simfoni works “in harmony” with its customers and their vendor community to improve vendor diversity and other CSR objectives. Visit Simfoni.com.

Contacts

Emma Willis



Vroozi Marketing



[email protected]

617-969-9192