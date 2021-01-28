Alpha News Stream, Financial Headline Cloud API, Debuts Customer-facing, Developer-friendly Website

Customizable Newsfeed Curates, Adds MetaData to Web News Headlines;

Frictionless Onboarding for Corporate, Fintech and Financial Institution Use

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha News Stream (ANS), a cloud-delivered, highly customizable API newsfeed of financial headlines, today launched a website portal where investing, Fintech, corporate and other organizations can easily engage the service.

The ANS API curates English-language company and financial headlines from over 350 web news sources worldwide, via their public RSS feeds and the ANS search engine, adding useful metadata before delivering from the Amazon AWS cloud.

Companies covered include those in all sectors of the NASDAQ, NYSE, TSX exchanges and the FT 100. The feed also includes North America press releases from Business Wire, PR Newswire, CNW Group, Globe Newswire and Accesswire.

With this new customer-facing website, developers and other professionals can receive an API key to access a free 30-day trial at: https://alphanewsstream.com. Alpha News Stream delivers over 12,000 headlines on a U.S. stock market day and over 5,000 on weekend or holiday days.

Battle-Tested & Enterprise-Ready: While self-service website access to Alpha News Stream is new, its API has been in use by corporate, investing and Fintech organizations for over five years through ANS’ reseller relationship with Xignite, Inc., a pioneer in market data API delivery.

“When it was time to upgrade our financial headline service, we chose Alpha News Stream over the established players because of its ease of integration and wider range of news sources,” comments Stephane Dubois, founder & CEO of Xignite, Inc., a Forbes Fintech 50 Company. “Built to handle our special needs, Alpha News Stream keeps our institutional and Fintech customers abreast of North America stock and financial headlines, with 99.99 percent uptime.”

Xignite recently won a prestigious Inside Market Data award for Best Real-Time Data Initiative for its work with digital personal finance company SoFi. This initiative included Alpha News Stream’s curated news headlines.

The ANS proprietary news platform aggregates news headlines, categorizes them based on content, then adds data points to each headline, including – where available or applicable – ticker symbol, sector/subsector, IPTC categories and news source paywall designations.

Custom Curation: ANS data points offer developers flexibility in building multiple news applications. For organizations which desire a highly customized newsfeed with specified news sources and keywords, ANS can build a proprietary newsfeed available only for that customer. This helps organizations keep track of only the web financial news desired.

“We’re still in the early innings of a Fintech-fueled revolution as more organizations transition from legacy technologies to the onboarding simplicity and lightweight implementation of cloud APIs,” comments Frank Cioffi, founder and President of Alpha News Stream. “With our background in news curation, we started by focusing on one niche – web financial headlines – bringing human editorial news selection to an automated financial headline feed.”

An early ANS precursor developed by Cioffi is Tech Investor News, an always-updating, free consumer website displaying headlines for select companies and topics in the technology sector. TIN’s news gathering system, an earlier version of the current ANS enterprise-level platform, has received positive reviews from journalists at Barron’s, Mashable and TechCrunch, among others. The site can be found at https://www.techinvestornews.com.

Alpha News Stream is a privately-held company based in Marin County, California, just north of San Francisco.

Contacts

News Media Contact



Frank Cioffi, founder, 415-893-1570, frank@alphanewsstream.com