Cognigy Secures Funding to Meet Growing Demand for Conversational AI in Asia-Pacific

Conversational AI company brings unprecedented quality and efficiency to customer service teams in enterprises with strategic investment from Global Brain

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#conversationalAI—Cognigy today announced a secured investment funding from Global Brain, one of Japan’s largest venture capital firms. The funding will enable Cognigy to capitalize on its position as a leader in Conversational AI and customer service automation in high-growth markets such as the Asia-Pacific region.

“Cognigy’s team has impressed us with its bold vision, superb technology, and strong traction. Their low-code conversational AI platform allows companies across industries to easily automate customer engagement processes and is raising the bar on corporate customer experiences. We are excited to join Cognigy’s journey and look forward to supporting its expansion in Asian markets,” said Rina Obi, Principal at Global Brain.

Elevating CX Performance With AI

As customer expectations continue to evolve, Cognigy’s top priority is to equip contact centers with AI-first technology to resolve customer issues at unmatched speed and consistency. Its robust Conversational AI platform easily integrates into existing tools to successfully scale support and permeate more channels for customers.

“Conversational AI is a major driving force in today’s digital transformation of Customer Service in every industry on every continent,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. “This funding will accelerate Cognigy’s globalization strategy to help businesses improve their customer experiences while driving greater operational efficiency, strengthening our position as the leader in customer service automation.”

The Pinnacle of Intelligence

Built on the premise that Conversational AI could rival the power of customer service agents with the same human-like quality at lower costs, Cognigy aims to catalyze this unique convergence of conversation and processes. From next-gen Conversational IVR to ICR and virtual support agents to automated voice calls, Cognigy has a proven track record for innovation and responsiveness in delivering business outcomes.

At the heart of Cognigy’s solution is Cognigy.AI, a low-code platform that abstracts away the underlying complexity of artificial intelligence, making building and deploying cognitive bot interfaces a familiar experience to not just developers but also business users, conversation designers, project managers, and more.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in Conversational AI to support customer service automation. Its low-code platform, Cognigy.AI, enables enterprises to automate contact centers for customer and employee communications using intelligent voice- and chatbots. With precise, reliable intent recognition, human-like dialogs and seamless integration into backend systems, Cognigy.AI creates superior user experiences and helps companies reduce support costs. Cognigy.AI is available in SaaS and on-premise environments and supports conversations in any language and on any channel including phone, webchat, SMS and mobile apps. Cognigy’s worldwide client portfolio includes Daimler, Bosch, Henkel, Lufthansa, Salzburg AG and many more. Learn more at cognigy.com.

About Global Brain

Global Brain is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Tokyo. It supports startups that tackle pressing problems, create innovation, and contribute to the stimulation of the Japanese economy and beyond. Its high-achieving, experienced professionals identify excellent startups through multiple global locations in Europe, US and APAC, and provide hands-on growth support. Global Brain’s total asset under management is over US$1 billion, making it the largest domestic independent venture capital firm. To learn more visit globalbrains.com.

