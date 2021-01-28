GreenPath Financial Wellness Receives Two Top Workplaces USA Awards

The national nonprofit was named a winner of the 2021 Top Workplaces USA national award and 2021 Top Workplaces USA industry award

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and education, has earned two Top Workplaces USA distinctions – the 2021 Top Workplaces USA national award and the 2021 Top Workplaces USA industry award for performance within the Nonprofit sector. These awards were issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for the national Top Workplaces USA award, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

The Top Workplaces USA program offers national recognition for large organizations with more than 150 employees and operations in multiple markets. More than 1,100 organizations participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners named to the Top Workplaces USA list were chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks. GreenPath was recognized for creating a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled.

“People are at the center of everything we do. As a nonprofit focused on empowering financial wellness for the people we serve, we listen and anchor our efforts to meet human need. We are incredibly grateful that our employees see GreenPath as a top workplace and value our creative and empathetic culture,” said Kristen Holt, President and CEO of GreenPath Financial Wellness.

“During this challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Energage is a recent organization to award Top Workplace distinctions to GreenPath. The national nonprofit has also been recognized by the Detroit Free Press (five times) and the national Companies That Care (two times).

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit that has empowered people to manage their debt, buy and remain in their homes, and lead financially healthy lives for 60 years. As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with education and products in debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals, banks, credit unions and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 50 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, Michigan Diversity Council, Texas Diversity Council, and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

