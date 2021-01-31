Little Luxury Closet Revolutionizes the Fashion Industry Through Its Unique and Comfortable Approach

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2021 / Fashion is more than just an amalgamation of prints, fabrics, and textiles. It transcends the mundane by sewing pieces that define and translate a person’s character and style. It also creates platforms where people can freely express themselves through the clothes they wear. As someone who believes in the role that fashion plays in society, Paulette Sharov steps in to create elegant pieces designed to strike a balance between style and purpose through Little Luxury Closet.

While some individuals do not pay much attention to how they mix and match clothing pieces, Paulette Sharov is aware of how fashion can become a valuable tool in creating good and lasting impressions and providing avenues that speak volumes of one’s disposition, especially when a person lacks the ability to fully express themselves. Seeing how children are unable to do so at a young age, Paulette addresses herself to the challenge by creating the Little Luxury Closet.

Little Luxury Closet is a clothing and accessories store dedicated to helping babies and children express themselves through fashion. It also serves as an avenue where parents can dress their children in a stylish and sophisticated manner.

Proving worthy of its reputable name, Little Luxury Closet boasts colors that mash the newest trends with unique, vintage, and timeless fashion. With its unconventional approach to style, babies and children leave remarkable traces of their fashion and marks that spark lasting impressions.

Without a doubt, Little Luxury Closet is a clothing brand that sends its clients fashion preferences to greater heights. As a matter of fact, some notable figures across several industries have all been seen wearing some of Little Luxury Closet’s most popular items: the “Moonshine” jackets and “Cool Kids” hats.

Besides providing fashionable and timeless pieces, Little Luxury Closet takes pride in the quality and comfort of its clothes and accessories. Unlike other clothing brands, Little Luxury creates garments that are comfortable for both babies and children. To the company’s founder, Paulette, she believes that fashion should also be cozy and pleasant, especially for children who keep themselves occupied through rigorous and playful activities. In providing comfort in their stylish pieces, it comes as no surprise how this brand is slowly taking the industry by storm.

Staying true to its mission of prioritizing the people’s needs and preferences, Little Luxury offers a Gold membership subscription to its clients that takes their shopping experience to a whole new level. This prestigious subscription not only gives access to exclusive benefits such as birthday perks and newly released items, but it also provides the clients a personal shopper who guides them in finding a fitting wardrobe for the child.

Determined to use fashion as a vessel of transformation and expression, Paulette Sharov hopes to expand the company’s horizons and take the industry by storm. Through its unique, timeless, and fashionable pieces, Little Luxury Closet is sure to reach the summits of success in the years to come.

To know more about Little Luxury Closet, you may visit its website.

Company name: Little Luxury Closet

Email: customercare@littleluxurycloset.com

Phone number: 9173300584

Website: https://littleluxurycloset.com

SOURCE: Little Luxury Closet

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/626068/Little-Luxury-Closet-Revolutionizes-the-Fashion-Industry-Through-Its-Unique-and-Comfortable-Approach