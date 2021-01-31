Meet Kyle Newman, Leading New York Personal Injury Attorney And Medical Malpractice Trial Attorney

BRONX, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2021 / At just 37, Kyle Newman is one of New York City’s most highly sought after personal injury attorneys. His passion for justice and savvy trial techniques have set him apart and earned his clients 100M in settlements and verdicts in the last 13 years.

Over the past year, he has fully embraced the shift to digital and is actively working to educate other attorneys on the benefits of using trial technology in order to better advocate for their clients.

How did you get into practicing law?

KN: Law has always been in my blood, I am a third-generation personal injury attorney and I’m proud to serve as Senior Trial Counsel at our family’s firm, James Newman, P.C., which was founded by my dad, James, almost 40 years ago. From a young age, I had always been fascinated by puzzles and solving them. Personal injury and medical malpractice suits are akin to a puzzle for me. There is an endless amount of evidence to consider, and I am committed to making that evidence fits together and is presented to the jury in a way that makes sense and derives results.

When did you start working as a trial lawyer?

KN: I began working as a trial lawyer just two weeks into my start at James Newman, P.C. I’d worked for various law firms, as well as the District Attorney’s Office in Nassau County while in law school, and once I started working with my dad he immediately saw something in me and recognized that I’d do well in a trial setting. You could say I was thrown into the deep end, but I thrived. I immediately fell in love with the courtroom and haven’t looked back since.

What was it like being such a young trial lawyer up against attorneys who’d been practicing for decades?

KN: I certainly had to earn their respect. But I worked hard and I had a few strategies in my toolkit that enabled me to get ahead much quicker than others in my shoes may have. I have always loved technology, so when I learned about software that enabled attorneys to present evidence from their computers or a projector directly to the courtroom, I was immediately intrigued. I found this visual element to be highly compelling to the juries. I was able to actively present evidence and pivot between visuals in real-time. It allowed me to be conversational with my witness or plaintiff without being distracted flipping through slides or trying to showcase a piece of blown up evidence.

When did you start implementing technology into your trials and why?

KN: I have used trial technology for over 10 years, however, in 2019, my beautiful wife was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This came as a huge shock to our entire family and threw us into a tailspin of a year. She is the strongest person I know and she battled it so gracefully. She is completely cancer-free now, but between that and caring for our three-year-old son, it was a tough year. At the same time, I was having the biggest year of my professional life. I was amid a medical malpractice suit in which the defendants who refused to offer any money at the beginning of the trial, ended up settling for over six million dollars following my cross-examination of the defendant doctors. I relied heavily on my trial technology for this case and there is no question my presentation had a massive impact on the outcome.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, I had more time and decided to create a masterclass for other attorneys to learn the value of trial technology. I’ve been working on that for the last year and I’m eager to get the technology into the hands of other attorneys who I believe could greatly benefit from it.

To learn more about Kyle Newman’s personal injury practice or the innovative edge in the trial technology he uses, visit www.kylenewmanesq.com.

