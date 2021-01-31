Meet Tanisha Ashford, Maryland And DC’s Leading Real Estate Concierge

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2021 / Tanisha Ashford brings a fresh, personable approach to each of her real estate transactions. As a real estate concierge, Tanisha goes beyond the traditional duties of a real estate agent daily.

“I am a concierge in the sense that I strive to be equipped with or have the resources available for whatever my client may need throughout the process and beyond,” says Tanisha.

First time homebuyers can feel overwhelmed and lost in the process, this is where Tanisha’s boutique style representation comes in. She is committed to relieving the anxiety and stress by first walking her clients through the process. Knowledge is power and with Tanisha’s network of professionals, from mortgage lenders, brokers, and other real estate professionals, she ensures that her clients have the most recent and accurate information from rates to programs offered to them.

When working with home sellers, Tanisha can put together a solid plan that entails detailed recommendations and timelines necessary to get the home ready to sell. The process of buying or selling a home is often an emotionally charged event. Tanisha recognizes this first hand. Though a home purchase can be exciting, it may have been catalyzed by a life-altering event such as a move, a new job, or even a divorce.

“No matter what my client is going through, I am here to be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, and their support system,” says Tanisha.

While the sale is a big part of each client interaction, Tanisha maintains a personal approach and puts the relationship first.

“I am proud to say that I’m still in contact with all of my past clients,” Tanisha says, “I want my clients to know that they can trust the person that is managing one of the biggest decisions of their lives.”

Though the process varies slightly with each client, Tanisha has developed a streamlined home buying process that is both simple and enjoyable. She takes the time to sit down for an individual consultation with each new client. She uses this time to gain a better understanding of her client’s wants, needs, and dreams while also explaining the home buying process to them. This is an entirely interactive event, as her goal is to best understand the lens through which her client is approaching the transaction. For first time home buyers with no real estate experience, Tanisha takes her time and answers any questions her clients have to ensure that they feel entirely comfortable beginning the process.

From here, Tanisha and the client will develop a plan for actionable next steps. After they’ve signed the buyer agreement, Tanisha can point them in the direction of a loan officer, or simply stand by as a source of support.

“I am involved in every step of the way, I want to make sure my clients are getting the best rates and being taken care of. If needed, I’m not afraid to be a mama bear and step in!” says Tanisha with a chuckle.

After they’ve been pre-approved, the fun begins and Tanisha sets out to find their dream home. After the home buyer has found a home they like, they can put in an offer and the home inspection will begin. If the inspection goes well, it is time to finalize the transaction.

“That is the best-case scenario,” says Tanisha, “In reality, a dozen little hiccups may pop up along the way, but that is what I’m here for.”

In addition to being a chief problem solver, Tanisha is also an exceptional communicator. She facilitates weekly, often daily, check-ins with her clients to make sure that their needs are being met and that they’re feeling comfortable in the process. This commitment to personal touch is all too often forgotten in the hustle and bustle of today’s world. Fortunately, Tanisha has mastered the hard-to-find combination of relatability and warmth with unmatched integrity, professionalism, and resourcefulness. To learn more about buying or selling a home with Tanisha Ashford, visit www.tanishaashford.com.

