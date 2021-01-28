NTS Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Announcement of Strategic Investments

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#60YearsOfInnovation—National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leader in qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions, is celebrating its 60th anniversary.





Established in 1961 by engineers Dr. Jack Lin and Aaron Cohen, NTS has grown from a single lab in Southern California to the reigning winner of the NASA Space Flight Awareness Award and undisputed leader in qualification testing with 28 laboratories in North America. Built on a history of innovation, NTS has continually expanded its services over six decades, boasting more qualification testing capabilities than any other company worldwide. NTS provides tests across more than 70 distinct categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. The company’s broad portfolio of tests allows its customers in a wide variety of high-performance end markets, including civil aviation, space, defense, energy, automotive, medical, wireless, telecommunications, athletic equipment, consumer electronics, and information technology, to bring their most innovative products to market quickly and safely.

“We are proud of our history, not only for all that NTS has accomplished as the leader in testing to the highest standard, but because we have always operated from a foundation of best-in-class technical expertise and investment for the future,” said Ray Milchovich, CEO of NTS. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers by helping them deliver products the world can trust.” In the last year alone, NTS has furthered its leadership position in space qualification testing by expanding its thermal vacuum (TVAC) testing capabilities in its Los Angeles laboratory, installing a MIL-STD 167 vibration simulator and Highly Accelerated Life Test (HALT) capabilities in its Huntsville, Alabama laboratory, and investing in two new T4000 shakers at its Santa Clarita, California facility. Over the last several years, NTS has also made significant investments to further its international footprint, particularly in Canada and Europe.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, NTS maintained its focus on Helping Customers Deliver Products the World Can Trust. In March 2020, NTS continued its legacy of innovation by introducing its Remote Test Witnessing System—a critical service for customers restricted from visiting labs in person. This capability provided NTS customers with the ability to meet their internal product development deadlines while operating in a work-from-home environment. “As the world continues to change, NTS will always remain at the forefront of testing innovation and customer care,” said Milchovich.

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests.

Operating through a network of more than 28 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 8,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.

