Terminus and Outreach Integrate to Bring Sales to the Front Line of Account-Based Marketing Programs

Terminus and Outreach deliver on increasing requests from sales teams to be more coordinated with integration that brings sales and marketing activities closer together.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the leading account-based marketing platform, today announced its product integration with Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform and a leader in the Forrester Wave: Sales Engagement Q3 2020. The integration enables marketing and sales to work together in tight coordination, based on shared account data to support outbound and sales teams as a critical component of an account-based approach. Now Outreach prospects and sequences are tied directly to Terminus’ chat, email signature advertising, and website personalization features that turn every email sent into powerful engagement opportunities aligned to Terminus segments.

Through the integration, Outreach users can leverage Terminus account-based chat capabilities and conversation insights natively in the Outreach platform. This provides users with the ability to identify high-value accounts in real-time, while accessing Outreach engagement data to build cross-channel sequences to personalize email, chat and web content for target accounts.

“While some segments of the economy are coming back strong, there are still many sectors struggling to find their footing in this new world. Sales and marketing teams are looking to make the most out of fewer accounts and are relying on account-based marketing to drive more revenue,” said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. “But a solid ABM strategy is nothing without powerful data behind it. This integration brings together the actionable insights from Outreach with Terminus’ account intelligence data in one single solution. These connected workflows help sales and marketing accelerate the cycle from engagement to revenue and meet growth expectations as they navigate evolving sector dynamics.”

Specifically, the integration provides:

Outreach sequences and chat from anywhere: Embed Terminus Chat From Anywhere™ into Outreach email sequences to maximize sales velocity and accurate account personalization. With a single click of a link, sales people can be connected with their target contacts for real-time chat.

Embed Terminus Chat From Anywhere™ into Outreach email sequences to maximize sales velocity and accurate account personalization. With a single click of a link, sales people can be connected with their target contacts for real-time chat. Intelligent chat routing: Chats that originate by website visitors are automatically routed to the correct account owner in Outreach and can be enrolled into the correct sequence to keep contacts engaged.

Chats that originate by website visitors are automatically routed to the correct account owner in Outreach and can be enrolled into the correct sequence to keep contacts engaged. Terminus email signatures in Outreach email: Leverage the Terminus Email Advertising like you do in all Outreach emails. Personalized dynamic campaigns, based on the email recipient, create a targeted ad channel that connects directly to your sellers.

“It’s our mission to help marketing and sales together drive full funnel account engagement,” said Tim Kopp, Terminus CEO. “Now with Terminus, Outreach customers can leverage the powerful account intelligence available in Terminus along with their existing sales engagement programs. This makes it easier than ever for marketing and sales to better engage with the right accounts, and deliver a cohesive experience at every point of the customer journey.”

“This integration makes so much sense,” said Jaime Romero, VP of Corporate Marketing at Fortinet. “Sales and outbound are at the front lines of any ABM program–connecting Outreach and Terminus makes them a natural extension of your marketing team.”

To learn more about the integration, read more on the Terminus blog and sign up for a joint webinar on Thursday, February 25 at 11am PST.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement, helping customers revolutionize how they generate revenue since 2014. We help our customers by focusing their sales and marketing resources on the most likely and purchase-ready accounts. Our platform empowers marketing teams to create target account segments, engage them across every channel, provide insight and alerts to your sales team, and measure your entire sales and marketing program. We’re powering the revenue generation efforts of over 1,000 marketing teams at companies like DHL, G2, Outreach, and Tripactions. We’re a leader in the The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, and have been named a G2 ABM leader for 10 consecutive quarters. Visit www.terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. The only sales engagement platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also awarded G2’s 2020 Best Product for Sales. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach’s enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

