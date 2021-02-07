AgencyBox, a Whitelabel Marketing Agency, Announces the Launch of New Services

From Social Growth and Public Relations to Lead Generation, Web Design and More, the New Services are Designed to Help Marketing Agencies Succeed

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / The founders of AgencyBox, a whitelabel marketing agency, are pleased to announce the launch of a number of new services.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that in order for small and medium sized marketing agencies to succeed, they may need help with a variety of tasks. This knowledge inspired them to add new services that are catered towards marketing agencies and are designed to help them succeed.

The new services include public relations, social growth, social media management, lead generation and web design. As the spokesperson noted, these are all services that can help transform a struggling company into a profitable marketing agency that has a head start on success.

The fact that the founders of AgencyBox would add additional services to help marketing agencies thrive and grow will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the company. Since it opened, AgencyBox has earned a well-deserved reputation for their commitment to their clients.

“As an AgencyBox partner, you get access to our suite of white labeled marketing products. We do the hard work to get your clients amazing results and you focus on growing the business,” the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to AgencyBox’s franchise-like opportunity, clients can gain access to AgencyBox’s past successes working with thousands of other businesses to help their own business scale.

“You will get access to our stack of case studies, proof of results, examples, brochures, templates and more.”

In addition, once marketing agency owners sign up with AgencyBox, they will get immediate access to the backend fulfillment system, where they can then place a first client order.

As a bonus, AgencyBox offers a user-friendly order management portal system, which the spokesperson said allows agency owners to not only place the client orders but also view current and past orders, download invoices, update orders and billing information for recurring orders.

