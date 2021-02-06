American IRA Releases Post About Self-Directed SIMPLE IRAs

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / What should investors know about a Self-Directed SIMPLE IRA? At a recent post at its company website, American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm-recently released information about what investors should think about when considering one. The post begins by explaining what a SIMPLE IRA is, explaining that it stands for Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees. In the post, American IRA notes that this is a tax-favored retirement plan, available for certain eligible small employers. Self-employed individuals would be included among these eligible investors.

In the post, American IRA went on to detail how the SIMPLE IRA works. Employees can make contributions in such a plan, up to the contribution limit. Then, employers would contribute to the same plan with an employee match. The rules dictate that this be done, dollar for dollar-as the post says-to up to 3% of the employee’s salary. For this reason, a SIMPLE IRA may be a great way for small businesses to incentivize employees to join with a particular company. Having retirement benefits as part of the overall compensation package can make a powerful reason for joining one company over another.

The post also addresses what sorts of investors might be matches for the SIMPLE IRA. Although American IRA points out that it is a Self-Directed IRA administration firm that does not make specific investment recommendations, the firm does include informational material on its website.

“We like people to know what the options are,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “In this case, a Self-Directed SIMPLE IRA isn’t always the first thing investors think about. But why not? It might be a match for specific investors who want to do exactly what the SIMPLE IRA makes possible. And with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, investors are free to focus on nontraditional retirement assets through these accounts.”

