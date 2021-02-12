Apollomics, Inc. Licenses a Targeted, Active Checkpoint Control Immunotherapy for Greater China and South Africa

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, Feb 12, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Apollomics, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of TYG100 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, also known as Greater China, and South Africa.

TYG100 is an antigen-specific, active checkpoint control immunotherapy (ACCI) recombinant vaccine comprising the amino-terminal sequence of G17, a gastrointestinal peptide hormone, and utilizes the S-TIR(TM) technology platform. This technology induces a novel mechanism of action that is able to unmask tumors. TYG100 was developed by TYG oncology Ltd. based in the United Kingdom and received support from Cancer Research UK. TYG oncology originally co-developed TYG100 with Nuance Biotech and this license is now assigned to Apollomics for further co-development.

“TYG100 represents the new era of active checkpoint control immunotherapy by enabling a rapid and appropriate natural immune response,” said Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics. “In addition, the technology that powers TYG100 enables targeted induction of antibodies neutralizing G17 at the site of the tumor. While this asset is early stage, we are excited about the technology and the opportunity to run preclinical studies and advance it into the clinic for the treatment of gastroenterological cancers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Apollomics will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization in Greater China and South Africa. Nuance Biotech received an upfront cash payment and will be eligible to receive from us potential development milestone payments. TYG oncology will be eligible to receive from us tiered royalties on net sales. Apollomics will be responsible for all costs related to development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization activities for TYG100 in the territories.

Jian Ni, Chief Executive Officer, Nuance Biotech added, “ACCI is the next generation immunotherapy beyond checkpoint inhibitors, and opens the door to new anti-cancer treatments. Preclinical data support stimulation of significant immune response and studies in non-human primates have been well-tolerated and demonstrated predicted ability to achieve a high level of immune stimulation.”

“We appreciate the help that Nuance has provided in getting TYG100 to the next stage of development with Apollomics. We are pleased to have such a strong partner to potentially carry TYG100 into the clinic to patients,” concluded Fred Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer, TYG Oncology.

About TYG100

TYG100 is an active checkpoint control immunotherapy (ACCI) recombinant vaccine that targets the gastrin immunogen. In preclinical studies, TYG100 has induced neutralizing antibodies against gastrin, a major growth factor for pancreatic and other forms of gastrointestinal cancer. For additional information, please visit https://www.tyg-oncology.com.

About Apollomics, Inc.

Apollomics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s existing pipeline consists of several development-stage assets, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

