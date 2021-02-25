Award-Winning Classic 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 to Cross Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Block

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#barrettjackson—Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will auction one of the most desirable vehicles in the world, a stunning red 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot #1394) during the Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27, 2021. Having passed through only a handful of caretakers, the matching-numbers 4-cam Ferrari is one of only 330 built and has a heavily documented history from the day it left the factory in Italy. The car includes the rare original tool bag and brochure.





“To finance his passion for racing, Enzo Ferrari offered a very small number of incredible V12-powered road cars during the 1960s,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The Ferrari 275 series was one of the most stunning and enjoyable cars to come from Maranello. The gorgeous Pininfarina-designed 275 coupe and spider bodies were the first road-going Ferraris equipped with a transaxle and independent rear suspension. Today, the cars are a favorite among collectors because they are welcome at any concours and yet still fun to drive in classic car rallies. This particular no-excuse, real-deal 275 4-cam may be the most enjoyable classic Ferrari you can own.”

Introduced at the Paris Motor Show in October 1966, the 275 GTB/4 had a host of improvements. The flowing Scaglietti-built bodywork was fabricated in steel, while the doors, hood and trunk lid were made of aluminum; the GTB/4’s most visible difference was a new hood bulge. Motor Trend Classic named the 275 GTB coupe and GTS spider as number three in their list of the 10 “Greatest Ferraris of all time”, and the 275 GTB/4 was named number seven on Sports Car International’s 2004 list of Top Sports Cars of the 1960s.

“Ferrari introduced the 275 GTB/4 just a few months after suffering its first loss at Le Mans,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “It was critically important to Enzo that the latest version of the Ferrari 275 help the prancing stallion regain its prestige. From a new 5-speed transaxle to the 4-cam V12, the car is a road-going masterpiece.”

For the 275 GTB/4, Ferrari upgraded the V12 with four overhead camshafts and six Weber 40 DCN carburetors to push out a claimed 300 horsepower. The cars have a 5-speed manual transaxle with synchromesh, a first for a road-going Ferrari. In addition to the upgraded engine and transaxle, the 275 GTB/4 had improvements to the cooling system, exhaust and suspension.

Fully restored, this particular vehicle (chassis #09677) has passed through only a handful of owners. Originally delivered to Marchensini in Italy when new, it stayed there until it was imported into the U.S. and was purchased by Tom Kinsman of Seattle, Washington. Kinsman showed the car at the 2000 Cavallino Classic, where it won the Gold Award. During Kinsman’s ownership, the famed Wayne Obry conducted a thorough restoration at his workshop in Wisconsin.

The car was then sold to Arnold Kemp of Asheville, North Carolina; he owned the car for a short period of time and showed it again at Cavallino in 2004. Kemp sold the Ferrari car to its current owners in Ohio, who displayed the car at the prestigious Amelia Island Concours. They recently commissioned a complete engine rebuild at North Coast Exotics.

“This beautiful Ferrari is in excellent condition, inside and out,” said Jackson. “Although driven lightly, the running gear, transaxle, suspension, brakes and steering are all in terrific condition and work perfectly. The paint and interior are also both gorgeous, and in the perfect color combination of Rossa Corsa and beige leather. Complete with tool kit, manuals and a well-known history, this car can become the crown in a collection of classic Ferrari automobiles.”

Click here to become a registered bidder at the Barrett-Jackson March 2021 Auction, or click here to consign a collector vehicle. To purchase tickets to the event (available online only), click here. Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube #BarrettJackson

Barrett-Jackson Commitment to Guest Health and Safety

Barrett-Jackson is committed to the health and safety of all its guests, sponsors, vendors, partners and media during its in-person events. The company is closely following local, state and federal health and safety protocols. To help maintain physical distancing guidelines recommended for live events, the auction arena during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale Auction will be limited to bidders, consignors and their guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased by the general public online in advance only. Media credentials will also be limited to comply with physical distancing requirements. Enhanced live online and phone bidding options will be available for registered bidders. For safety protocols and information about the 2021 Scottsdale Auction, click here.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auction across the country, as well as Online Only auctions throughout the year. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

Contacts

Barrett-Jackson Communications

Megan Jones, Vice President of Marketing



(480) 421-6694 | MJones@Barrett-Jackson.com

Automotive Media

Aaron Cook, TimePiece PR & Marketing on behalf of Barrett-Jackson



(214) 520-3430 | ACook@TPRM.com