BIO-Europe Spring Connects the Right Partners at Europe’s Largest Springtime Digital Life Science Partnering Event

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / The fifteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) conference, the premier springtime partnering conference for the life science industry, again is delivered fully digital for its 2021 edition. With an expanded format to four 24-hour days the event will accommodate partnering meetings between attendees from all over the world. BIO-Europe Spring is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

More than 2,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend the event and will engage in more than 10,000 partnering meetings. With program sessions and presenting company pitches available on-demand up to five weeks before the event, as well as live sessions, there is more opportunity to watch content than ever before.

“BIO-Europe Spring is one of the most significant industry events where top executives from global biotech, pharma and finance come together to identify new opportunities, find new business partners and foster existing relationships,” said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. “Building on the success and momentum created by its sister event BIO-Europe Digital 2020 that took place October, 26-29 also fully virtually, the ‘must-attend’ BIO-Europe event series has proven its importance and relevance to the life science sector even now as a fully digital offering.”

EBD’s gold standard partneringONE(R) platform is also now more powerful than ever before. The easy-to-use digital solution has become a “one stop shop” for all conference activities. With ONE login, the entire event can be accessed, and a comfortable partner search tool will support your scheduling. Scheduled meetings will take place during the live conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. To facilitate networking outside of one-to-one meetings, a variety of networking opportunities has been created. Participants can get in touch and chat with other attending delegates in a variety of different discussion rooms.

Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online. Partnering is now open for you to start requesting priority meetings with perspective partners. For more information please visit the conference website at https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/

About EBD Group

EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

