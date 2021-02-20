Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner Voted Product of the Year 2021

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Awards Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner As The Outdoor Cleaning Winner

FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LifeUnstained–Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner has been named Product of the Year in Outdoor Cleaning for 2021. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading evidence-based insights and consulting company.





Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner combines an oxy powered formula with active foam technology, and the convenience of a built-in applicator, to effectively spot clean a variety of outdoor living spaces and surfaces, such as patio furniture and covers, outdoor area rugs, and windowsills. The unique multi-material applicator provides 2 in 1 Stain Removal. The sponge treats surface stains and the bristles deliver the active foam technology for a deeper clean. This 2021 Product of the Year is ready to treat stains caused by mold, mildew, dirt, bird droppings, and much more.

Consumer shopping behavior has rapidly shifted in the past year, and the annual Product of the Year Awards provides a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. With heightened online purchasing and decreased sampling opportunities, Product of the Year helps shoppers quickly cut through the clutter to save time and money with their distinctive red seal.

“For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to light up these difficult times. Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that ‘great new product’ when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “What makes Product of the Year so trusted is our unique process, which gives shoppers the confidence that each product with our iconic red logo is backed by 40,000 Americans. That’s a powerful advantage for our 2021 winners, as a Product of the Year Award positions them as THE innovative leader in their category.”

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in the USA, Product of the Year has championed brands by awarding their highly-coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients. This year’s winning products reflect the trends and categories that everyday shoppers care about most as they spend more time at home.

“It’s an enormous honor to have Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner recognized as a 2021 Product of the

Year Award winner for the Outdoor Cleaning category,” said Chris Albers, Marketing Director at Carbona. “Outdoor living and entertaining have been a major lifestyle trend, with many people investing in and maximizing their home spaces for year-round use. And while our outdoor sanctuaries have never been more important, the products available to clean and maintain them have not kept up with the times.” Albers continued, “Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner is the first outdoor cleaner with a convenience of a built-in applicator. It is ready-to-use, requires no mixing or other equipment, and is safe to use around grass, plants, and pets. We’re beyond thrilled to be voted by consumers as the #1 outdoor cleaning product, and hope this distinction will introduce the Carbona brand, which has a strong heritage in household cleaning and laundry care for over 100 years, to new shoppers.

The 41 winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Awards were celebrated in a Virtual Awards Show, presented by Saturday Day Night Live alumni Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, on DailyMail.com. As additional resources, the 2021 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman’s Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights.

For further information about the 2021 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and check out this year’s digital winner’s catalog, “Inside Innovation,” to learn more. Follow along socially with #LifeUnstained on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and at #POYUSA2021 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Delta Carbona, L.P.:

Delta Carbona, L.P. is a privately held, family-owned consumer products company based in Fairfield, NJ responsible for sales, marketing, and distribution of Carbona® brand laundry care and household cleaning products. Carbona helps people take on stains, conquer messes, and celebrate cleaning victories. Their breakthrough products include the Stain Devils® laundry stain removal system, Color Grabber™, and award-winning Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner featuring a built-in brush applicator. For more about how Carbona can help you live Life Unstained™ visit www.carbona.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

