Copart, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CopartEarnings–Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of market on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143555 or via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through May 2021 by visiting http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143555 or www.copart.com/investorrelations.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 175,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contacts

Melissa Hunter, Executive Support Manager

Office of the Chief Financial Officer

972-391-5090 or melissa.hunter@copart.com

Related Stories

Apollomics, Inc. Licenses a Targeted, Active Checkpoint Control Immunotherapy for Greater China and South Africa

JCB and Keychain Create Blockchain-based Micropayment Solution for IoT

Star-studded lineup for Youth With You Season3, Dance Mentor LISA returns

MBIA Announces Settlement With Credit Suisse

Cook County Partners with Mobilitie to Enhance Wireless Connectivity at Chicago Government Center

Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

You may have missed

JCB and Keychain Create Blockchain-based Micropayment Solution for IoT

Apollomics, Inc. Licenses a Targeted, Active Checkpoint Control Immunotherapy for Greater China and South Africa

Star-studded lineup for Youth With You Season3, Dance Mentor LISA returns

Copart, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MBIA Announces Settlement With Credit Suisse

error: Content is protected !!