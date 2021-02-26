Deluxe President and CEO to Participate in J.P. Morgan, Sodoti Virtual Conferences in March

SHOREVIEW, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On Tuesday, March 2, McCarthy will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference at 4:15 pm ET. On Wednesday, March 24, McCarthy will speak at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference at 11:30 am ET.

Interested parties can listen to a replay of each of these events via webcasts immediately following the conferences at www.deluxe.com/investor.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

Contacts

Jane Elliott, Chief Communications and HR Officer

770-833-3500

investorrelations@Deluxe.com

Cam Potts, VP, Communications

651-233-7735

Cameron.Potts@Deluxe.com

