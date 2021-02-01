Elrond Announces the Official Launch of The Maiar Wallet and Global Payments App, Aiming to Onboard the Next Billion Crypto Newcomers

ST. JULIAN’S, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2021 / Elrond, the European blockchain startup that has surpassed a market valuation of $800 million in under 3 years, is ready to open the path to onboarding next billion users coming into crypto through Maiar, a blockchain payment app that provides a more secure, private and inexpensive alternative to apps such as Paypal, Google Pay or Revolut.

Maiar is the mobile wallet and global payments app that will use the Elrond blockchain’s internet-scale performance, scaling beyond 100,000 transactions per second, to reimagine how people interact with money, assets, titles of ownership or any value transfer for that matter.

The advantages of blockchain technology are still out of reach for the vast majority of internet users, who are waiting for a gateway that is intuitive, easy to use, and has features that are similar or better than current popular money apps. This is why Maiar, using nothing but a smartphone, will open a new wave of rapid adoption to a high bandwidth and low latency global financial system.

“Billions of people are able to send direct messages to their contacts because it’s convenient, intuitive, and inexpensive”, said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond CEO. “Maiar and the Elrond blockchain now offer them the same experience when it comes to sending money.”

With deep care for the user, an elegant design and an intuitive interface, Maiar enables any phone user to get a working wallet in seconds. The mobile phone app enables anyone to send money to their phone contacts, or better still, register @herotags as aliases for their wallets, which they can use to send money across the world, near-instantly, at a negligible cost – all with the tap of a single button.

By adding key innovations like progressive security and gamification around its most important features, Maiar will provide a new and compelling experience for the internet of money.

More than 200,000 users have signed up for early Maiar access. They, and people everywhere in the world*, are now able to download the future of money on their mobile phones from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Visit https://maiar.com for more info.

About Elrond

Elrond is the internet-scale blockchain, designed from scratch to bring a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.

