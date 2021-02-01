Using real-time search and dynamic filters, Emma created the best onsite experience and built a powerful search engine

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2021 / Emma Labs has launched a new Baby Names Finder. The free platform offers details and information on more than 2000 baby names, which you can explore with ease thanks to dynamic filters.

Emma has also launched his Baby Names Registry in French on their page “prenom“.

Here’s a list of the Top 10 most popular baby names in 2021 for girls and boys:

Girls Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Mia Charlotte Amelia Evelyn Abigail Boys Liam Noah William James Logan Benjamin Mason Elijah Oliver Jacob

The team at Emma.ca identified a target market of young mothers. First time mothers are more likely to need new life insurance policies for themselves and their families.

Emma.ca built its pride in building life insurance suited for pregnant women, so building a tool for soon-to-become parents was a natural fit. As CMO and co-founder Jacomo Deschatelets said: “financial education isn’t easy to access, even more so for insurance. This tool is a fun and useful way to open the conversation”.

Already at the top of Google rankings for some keywords in Canada, Emma’s Baby Names Registry has also been recognized by Webflow as one of the prime use cases of what Webflow’s CMS technology is capable of.

Learn more about Emma.ca, a family-centric life insurance platform that makes buying life insurance easy, affordable and accessible.

Contact Name: Felix Deschatelets

Company Name: Emma

Address: 4 Place Ville Marie Suite 300 Montreal, Quebec H3B 2E7 Canada

Phone: (418) 563-3402

Email: felix.deschatelets@emma.ca

URL: https://emma.ca/baby-names

SOURCE: Emma

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/626936/Emma-Has-Launched-a-New-Baby-Names-Finder-Tool