Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf to Speak March 2 at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brian Schaaf, Ford Motor Credit Company CFO, will hold a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.

The virtual discussion will include Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance, as well as Q&A.

Listeners are encouraged to register for the chat. There is more information at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.

Contacts

Equity Investment Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

313.621.2902

ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed Income Investment Community:

Karen Rocoff

313.621.0965

krocoff@ford.com

Shareholder Inquiries:

1.800.555.5259 or 313.845.8540

stockinf@ford.com

Media:

Brad Carroll

313.268.3736

bcarro37@ford.com

