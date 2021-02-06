Fountain Park Place Wins Local TOBY® Award

Prestigious Award Recognizes Excellence in Building Management and Operations

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fountain Park Place, a Class A office building in the heart of Old Town Rock Hill, has been recognized as the 2020 Local TOBY®️ (The Outstanding Building of the Year®️) Award winner for properties of less than 100,000 square feet in the greater Charlotte area. The building’s property management firm, Collett, announced the win on January 25, 2021. Fountain Park Place is represented by Amani Abdul of Collett’s Charlotte office.

TOBY Awards are presented annually by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) and are considered the most prestigious industry awards for commercial real estate. Winners are chosen in 16 different categories to honor the premier property of a particular type or size. Criteria for selection include the quality of the building, the building’s management, environmental standards and impact on the community. Local winners, including Fountain Park Place, will advance to the regional competition.

Developed through a partnership between Comporium and the City of Rock Hill, Fountain Park Place’s footprint includes a four-story building with 50,072 square feet of office space and a connected municipal parking garage. The project broke ground in May 2013 and welcomed its first tenants in October 2014, quickly becoming one of the area’s most desirable locations for leased professional offices. In October of 2015, the Charlotte Business Journal honored the project with a Heavy Hitter Award as one of the area’s top office projects. Suites have access to Gigabit broadband through Comporium’s Zipstream service as well as many other amenities.

At the time of its construction, the property was noteworthy for being the first major downtown building project in decades. Fountain Park Place now serves as a cornerstone of the eastern end of Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park district. This corridor, stretching close to two miles from Winthrop University into downtown, is driving revitalization in areas once dominated by the textile industry. With further development anticipated on adjacent lots, Fountain Park Place will continue to be one of Rock Hill’s top locations for prime office space.

To learn more about Fountain Park Place or to inquire about leasing opportunities, visit https://www.collettre.com/properties/fountain-park-place-311-e-main-street-rock-hill-sc-29730 or contact Amani Abdul at 704-206-8304.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,100 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions, data storage and managed services, smart devices and connected home services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



Comporium



Phone: 803-326-7287



matt.dosch@comporium.com