H2O.ai Data Scientist #1 in Kaggle Rankings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai is proud to announce that employee Philipp Singer has won his place as the #1 Kaggle Grandmaster in the world.





A community with over 6 million members, Kaggle is a platform where AI coders compete on projects. H2O.ai, a visionary leader in the AI space, has 20 Grandmasters, including the current number one and number two in the world.

“I am incredibly grateful to have achieved world No. 1 rank on the global Kaggle competition leaderboard. This has been an amazing journey where I learned many new things and met wonderful and talented people. I want to thank everyone who has accompanied me along the way, including all my colleagues at H2O.ai, my competition teammates, as well as Kaggle admins, hosts, and the whole community,” said Philipp Singer, Senior Data Scientist at H2O.ai.

Singer’s role at H2O.ai is multi-faceted, regularly involved in supporting customer-facing projects with his data science expertise to further the H2O.ai mission to democratize AI. Additionally, he is known in the company for always striving to utilize his experience and knowledge about the state of the art to improve products and develop new bleeding-edge prototypes and solutions.

You can also find two former #1s, Marios Michailidis and Guanshuo Xu (currently #2) at H2O.ai. Like Singer, they work on a wide variety of customer-facing projects.

Join Singer, Michailidis, Xu, and other Kaggle Grandmasters from H2O.ai on their live stream on March 9th, 2021, at 9 A.M. PST, and the second Tuesday every month on the H2O.ai Twitch channel. https://www.twitch.tv/h2oai

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is a leading AI technology company that enables organizations to rapidly build world-class AI models and applications. We continue to reimagine what is possible with artificial intelligence and deliver new platforms and technologies to put responsible AI into the hands of more users.

Our vision is to democratize AI by making it easier for individuals to build and access world-class and responsible AI. To achieve this vision, we’re creating a culture of responsible and engaged makers: community, customers, partners, entrepreneurs, and our own “makers,” and we’re enabling them with the technology to “make.” H2O is a leading open-source data science and machine learning platform used by nearly half of the Fortune 500 and trusted by over 20,000 organizations and hundreds of thousands of data scientists around the world.

