Masonite International Corporation to Present Virtually at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Russ Tiejema, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Presentation materials used at the conference will be available at masonite.com, in the Events and Presentations section of the investor website.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

Contacts

Joanne Freiberger, CPA, CTP, IRC

VP, TREASURER

jfreiberger@masonite.com
o // 813.739.1808

Farand Pawlak, CPA

DIR. INVESTOR RELATIONS

fpawlak@masonite.com
o // 813.371.5839

 

