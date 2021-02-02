Observe.AI and Microsoft Team Up to Redefine Customer Experience with Contact Center AI

Observe.AI platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Observe.AI, a leader in Contact Center AI, today announced that they will be working with Microsoft to bring the power of automation and AI to enhance customer experiences, improve compliance, and boost agent performance. Enterprise customers can purchase Observe.AI’s Contact Center AI solution today on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace and on AppSource.

Contact centers have a wealth of data that can improve the overall quality of the customer experience. Unfortunately, data capture and evaluation workflow problems have prevented many organizations from getting full visibility into customer-agent interactions and making agent performance enhancements at scale. Observe.AI is a Contact Center AI solution that analyzes 100 percent of voice and chat interactions, extracts actionable sentiment insights, and automates evaluation workflows. Leveraging Observe.AI and Microsoft together, enterprises can apply AI to modernize their customer service teams across use cases like customer support, sales, compliance, and workforce optimization.

“Observe.AI’s experience in the Microsoft for Startups program has been critical in reaching enterprise customers who can benefit from our solution. In the last year alone, we have seen a 600% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue. Having Microsoft as a key growth partner gives us critical resources to conduct machine learning research and train our deep learning models.” said Swapnil Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, Observe.AI. “We look forward to further developing our product within Microsoft’s ecosystem and expanding our global presence by leveraging the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.”

Observe.AI leverages Microsoft’s Azure Machine Learning services to train its deep learning AI models, which enables more accurate interaction and sentiment analytics for customers. The Observe.AI platform can integrate with customers’ existing CRM and business intelligence tools via API, and data can be imported into data visualization tools, such as Microsoft Power BI. Contact center and customer service teams can then take advantage of a simple-to-use, customizable user interface to identify coaching opportunities, track essential sales and customer success campaigns, improve productivity, and hone agent soft skills. In turn, contact center leaders can know how agents are performing in near real-time.

“Working with Observe.AI, companies within the Microsoft ecosystem can modernize their contact center operations with AI to better address customer needs,” said Jeff Ma, Vice President, Microsoft for Startups. “Microsoft for Startups is a program committed to helping startups at all phases of their journey; Observe.AI is one such success story. We’re thrilled to work with Observe.AI as they help the enterprise shift contact center operations to a cloud-first, remote-work friendly environment.”

Over the past year, Observe.AI has grown its team to 150 people, and brought on more than 160 customers, including Pearson, Alcon Laboratories, and Concentrix. During this time, Observe.AI added over 20,000 agent licenses to its platform.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI, a leader in Contact Center AI, transforms customer experiences and improves agent performance by helping top brands analyze 100% of interactions, extract actionable sentiment and interaction insights, and streamline workflows. With Observe.AI, businesses transcribe every interaction with high accuracy and coach agents while gaining full visibility into their customer service operations. Observe.AI brings the power of agent assistance, automatic speech recognition, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to modern contact centers and their frontline teams.

Observe.AI is trusted by more than 160 customers and partners, including National Debt Relief, Root Insurance, Alcon Laboratories, and Pearson. Backed by Menlo Ventures, Next47, NGP Capital, Emergent Ventures, Scale Ventures, Nexus Ventures, and Y-Combinator, Observe.AI’s headquarters is in San Francisco with an office in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.observe.ai.

Contacts

Head of Marketing, Lindsey Plocek, lindsey@observe.ai