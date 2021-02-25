Orbia Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) (“the Company” or “Orbia”) today released unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights



(All metrics are compared to Q4 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Strong recovery continues as Revenue, EBITDA and Free Cash Flow reached the highest level of the year exceeding prior year’s quarterly financial performance for the first time post-COVID

Net revenues of $1.7 billion increased 6% driven by strong PVC prices in Vestolit and continuous demand recovery in Wavin and Dura-Line

EBITDA of $383 million increased 30% propelled by the recovery of the construction sector. Vestolit delivered solid performance amidst a tightening PVC market while Wavin continued to show strong performance in EMEA and LatAm. EBITDA margin reached 22% increasing 401 basis points

Free cash flow of $304 million, up 38% as a result of sound profitability and working capital optimization with an improved conversion rate of 79.2%

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights



(All metrics are compared to FY 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Amidst the impact of the pandemic across the world, Orbia’s resilient business model delivered strong profitability and a robust free cash flow generation

Net revenues of $6.4 billion, decreased only 8% as the impact from the COVID pandemic in Q2 was not fully offset by the strong second half rebound

EBITDA of $1.3 billion, decreased 3% after declining nearly 30% in Q2. EBITDA margin of 21% increased 100 basis points

Consolidated net income of $319 million, decreased 2%

Free cash flow of $552 million driven by effective working capital management and contained CAPEX deployment reflected in a 41.9% conversion rate

Strong financial health reaching a leverage ratio of 2.1x with a reduction in total net debt of $114 million

Dividend payments of $2301 million and share repurchase of $42 million.

1 Including a $50 million extraordinary di

“At Orbia, resilience has played a central role in our transformation over the past two years. Our aim is to provide innovative solutions that help us fulfill our purpose to advance life around the world. We could not imagine the disruption we would face with COVID. But the most difficult times can be the ones in which the true bravery and grit of people emerges. In 2020, we saw both as we became more resilient in going the extra mile for our stakeholders. I must first thank and pay tribute to Orbia’s 22,000+ associates who have worked hard to keep our operations running smoothly and serve our customers. Everyone has given their all. We worked diligently to protect the health, safety and well-being of our team by applying strict COVID protocols,” said Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia.

“We acted quickly at the onset of the pandemic, mobilizing our people, aggressively preserving capital, and increasing connectivity with our customers, which resulted in strong earnings recovery and margin expansion, as well as robust free cash flow. At the same time, we prioritized growth and critical efficiency investments, while further strengthening the balance sheet through debt reduction. Our diversified portfolio of market-leading businesses and increased focus on value-added solutions supported our resiliency positioning Orbia well for 2021. We are focused on executing our growth strategy underpinned by strong secular trends in 5G, infrastructure, and climate change, while capturing global demand across our businesses. The extent of the economic impact of COVID is still uncertain. But by staying true to our purpose, in working bravely, responsibly, and innovatively to meet global needs, we can keep contributing to sustainable development as we create value for all.”

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Consolidated Financial Information2

2 Unless noted otherwise, all figures in this release are derived from the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as of December 31, 2020 and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which have been published in the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV). See Notes and Definitions at the end of this release for further explanation of terms used herein

(All metrics are compared to Q4 2019 unless otherwise noted)

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Financial Highlights 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Net sales 1,742 1,636 6% 6,420 6,987 -8% Operating income 201 155 30% 720 823 -13% EBITDA 383 294 30% 1,318 1,365 -3% EBITDA margin 22.0% 18.0% 401 bps 20.5% 19.5% 100 bps EBT 166 91 82% 479 533 -10% Income (loss) from continuing operations 98 30 227% 328 327 0% Consolidated net income (loss) 96 30 220% 319 327 -2% Net majority income 66 (2) N/A 195 207 -6% Cash generation 390 312 25% 871 766 14% CapEx (70) (71) -1% (228) (261) -13% Free cash flow 304 221 38% 553 413 34% Cash balance 876 586 49% 876 586 49%

Net revenues of $1,742 million, increased $106 million, or 6%, mainly driven by higher sales in the Vestolit, Wavin, and Dura-Line businesses. Vestolit benefitted from sustained increases in PVC prices due to the global supply-demand imbalance. Wavin experienced continued recovery in both EMEA and LatAm despite traditionally low seasonality in the fourth quarter. Dura-Line top-line improvement was driven by higher demand in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2020 overall, net revenues of $6,420 million decreased 8% as compared to 2019 levels due to the negative impact of COVID, particularly in Q2.

Operating Expenses of $342 million include $64 million non-recurring charges of which $43 million are non-cash, mainly related to the accelerated depreciation of IT licenses. Other non-recurring charges also include write-offs associated with footprint optimization at Wavin and Dura-Line and legal claims settlements. In Q4 2019, we recorded a $25 million one-off related to the Vestolit settlement in Germany.

EBITDA of $383 million, increased 30% driven largely by a strong performance in Vestolit and Wavin. Vestolit benefitted from higher prices of PVC and specialty products. Wavin enjoyed favorable market conditions while successfully introducing new products.

EBITDA margin of 22.0% expanded 401 basis points primarily driven by better price environment in Vestolit and operational excellence initiatives across all businesses.

In 2020 overall, EBITDA of $1,318 million was only 3% below 2019 levels due to a sustained recovery starting in Q3 led by Vestolit and Wavin which was complemented with cost management initiatives across all businesses. EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points reaching 20.5%.

Financial costs were $34 million in the quarter, down $30 million or 47%. The decrease was due to a positive mix of factors such as lower overall leverage in a depressed interest rate environment and FX gains resulting from the appreciation of Mexican Peso and Brazilian Real.

For full year 2020 financial costs were $242 million, down 18% from 2019. This reduction was mainly due to more efficient financing strategy in terms of costs, lower leverage at the end of 2020, and a significant reduction in rates since the COVID crisis started, together with the absence of “one-off” charges related to existing financing lines that Orbia reflected in 2019.

Taxes were $69 million, up 11% reflecting a higher tax rate mostly due to impact of MXN Peso appreciation on USD denominated debt (taxable profit).

For full year 2020, taxes of $151 million decreased 27% in comparison to 2019.

Net Income to majority shareholders of $66 million, a significant increase from a $2 million loss. In 2020 overall, Orbia posted $195 million in net majority income equivalent to a 6% annual decrease. Annual earnings per share3 (EPS) were $0.097.

3 Earnings per share are calculated excluding the shares that Orbia has in its share buyback program. As of December 31, 2020, we had 2,016,795,733 shares outstanding.

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Revenues by Region

(All metrics are compared to Q4 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Region Fourth Quarter 2020 mm US$ 2020 % Var. Y/Y % Revenue Europe 560 7% 32% North America 542 9% 31% South America 410 10% 24% Asia 182 -3% 10% Africa and others 48 -9% 3% Total 1,742 6% 100% Region Full Year 2020 mm US$ 2020 % Var. Y/Y % Revenue Europe 2,169 -9% 34% North America 2,081 -3% 32% South America 1,254 -13% 20% Asia 707 -10% 11% Africa and others 208 -14% 3% Total 6,420 -8% 100%

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Performance by Business Group

(All metrics are compared to Q4 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Netafim (Precision Agriculture, 15% of Revenues)

The Precision Agriculture group helps the world grow more with less. Netafim’s leading-edge irrigation systems, services and digital farming technologies enable growers to achieve significantly higher and better-quality yields while using less water, fertilizer, and other inputs. By helping farmers grow more with less, Netafim is enabling farmers worldwide to feed the planet more efficiently and sustainably.

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Netafim 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Total Revenue 270 269 0% 972 1,063 -9% Operating income 29 26 12% 89 92 -3% EBITDA 53 49 8% 181 179 1%

For the quarter, net revenues of $270 million were flat, as a rebound across most major markets in North America, Europe, MEA and Asia offset continued COVID-related challenges in LatAm. Key agricultural prices such as sugar, cotton, almonds, and coffee improved during Q4.

EBITDA of $53 million increased 8%. EBITDA margin of 19.5% improved 150 basis points, supported by operational efficiencies in spite of unfavorable FX and raw material costs environment.

For the year, net revenues of $972 million decreased 9%, mainly due to the impact of COVID, particularly during the first half of the year which were partly offset by solid growth in the U.S., Middle East, Africa, China and Australia.

EBITDA of $181 million increased 1%, primarily driven by higher gross margins, reflecting commercial and operational excellence initiatives and lower operating expenses. EBITDA margin of 18.6% expanded 178 basis points.

Dura-Line (Data Communications, 11% of Revenues)

Dura-Line believes that every organization, every community, and every person around the world deserves a chance to make the most of modern technology. The Company produces more than 400 million meters of essential and innovative infrastructure – conduit, FuturePath, cable-in-conduit, and accessories annually which create the physical pathways for fiber and other network technologies that connect cities, homes, and people. Dura-Line is the leading global manufacturer and distributor in a highly dynamic industry.

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Dura-Line 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Total Revenue 176 162 9% 732 749 -2% Operating income 26 25 4% 140 116 21% EBITDA 34 34 0% 173 149 16%

For the quarter, net revenues of $176 million increased 9%, mainly driven by higher order volume in the U.S. and Canada partly offset by lower volume in Europe, Middle East, Africa and LatAm as the pace of recovery was slower in these regions.

EBITDA of $34 million was flat and includes non-recurring restructuring costs of $3 million. A more favorable mix shift toward higher-margin advanced products and accessories was partly offset by higher raw material costs. EBITDA margin was 19.3%, a decrease of 149 basis points. Excluding restructuring costs, EBITDA margin would have been 21.3%, up 46 basis points.

For the year, net revenues of $732 million decreased 2%, reflecting COVID-related project delays in Europe, India, Middle East, and LatAm partially offset by higher sales in the U.S. and Canada.

EBITDA of $173 million increased 16%, driven by a favorable product mix and lower raw material costs in the first half of the year. EBITDA margin of 23.7% expanded 381 basis points.

Wavin (Building & Infrastructure, 32% of Revenues)

The Building and Infrastructure group is redefining today’s pipes and fittings industry by creating innovative solutions that last longer and require less labor to install. Serving customers in five continents, this group is also developing sustainable technologies around water management, and Indoor Climate Systems.

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Wavin 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Total Revenue 582 521 12% 2,071 2,239 -8% Operating income 46 19 142% 127 142 -11% EBITDA 88 52 69% 261 269 -3%

Net revenues of $582 million increased 12%, reflecting a continued recovery since June while improving our positioning in key markets. The increase was driven by strong demand in several key countries across Europe (Germany, France, and the Nordics) as well as LatAm (Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, and Argentina)

EBITDA of $88 million increased 69%, amid a significant sales recovery, delayed impact of higher raw material costs, and a positive mix shift to value-add products. EBITDA margin of 15.1% expanded 526 basis points.

For the year, net revenues of $2,071 million decreased 8%, on the back of severe COVID-related impacts in the second quarter, which partially reversed in the second half of 2020.

EBITDA of $261 million decreased 3% while margin of 12.6% increased 58 basis points. Second-half EBITDA performance was better year-over-year, driven by costs savings, effective price management, and a continued mix shift to value-add products.

Koura (Fluor, 11% of Revenues)

Koura is the world’s leading provider of the element fluorine and downstream products that support modern living in a vast number of ways. Koura operates the world’s largest fluorspar mine and produces value added intermediates, refrigerants and propellants that serve automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications.

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Koura 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Total Revenue 182 187 -3% 698 805 -13% Operating income 40 58 -31% 193 267 -28% EBITDA 58 75 -23% 254 325 -22%

For the quarter, Koura recorded revenue of $182 million, a 3% reduction versus Q4 2019, amid the continued impact of COVID on our markets and partially offset by strong fluorspar shipments in December.

Koura recorded Q4 EBITDA of $58, a 23% decrease versus prior year, due primarily to the continued impact of COVID on prices and volumes. Q4 results include an increase in provisions for 13 million (one off) related to commercial legal issues. EBITDA margin of 32.0% decreased by 833 basis points.

For the full fiscal year, Koura recorded revenue of $698 million, a 13% reduction versus prior year. In 2020 Koura experienced the full year impact of illegal imports on our refrigerants business in Europe and the impact of COVID on global volumes and prices.

Koura reported 2020 EBITDA of $254 million, a reduction of 22% versus 2019. EBITDA margin of 36.4% decreased by 389 basis points. Throughout the year, Koura made significant operational improvements and closely managed costs to offset challenging market conditions.

Polymer Solutions (Vestolit & Aphagary, 34% of Revenues)

The Polymer Solutions group is as adaptable and dynamic as the materials it produces. It focuses on PVC general and specialty resins and PVC and Zero-halogen specialty compounds with a wide variety of applications in solutions that undergird everyday life, including pipes, cables, flooring, auto parts, household appliances, clothing, packaging and medical devices.

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Vestolit 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Total Revenue* 617 549 12% 2,171 2,334 -7% Operating income 103 26 296% 224 210 7% EBITDA 158 85 86% 462 443 4% *Intercompany sales were $66 million and $38 million in 4Q20 and 4Q19, respectively. And as of December 2020 and 2019 were $174 million and $144 million, respectively.

For the quarter, net revenues of $617 million increased 12%, amid high PVC prices driven by the global supply-demand imbalance.

EBITDA of $158 million increased 86%, with all PVC sites operating at full capacity. EBITDA margin of 25.7% increased 1,020 basis points, driven by higher PVC margins and significant energy costs savings. Of note, Q4 2019 included non-recurring charges of $25.4 million.

For the year, net revenues of $2,171 million decreased 7% amid lower volume due to the pandemic ealier in the year and VCM availability, partially offset by increased Derivatives volume mainly in sanitation markets.

EBITDA of $462 million increased 4%. EBITDA margin of 21.3% expanded 229 basis points due to higher PVC margins primarily in the last quarter and lower electricity costs.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Orbia generated strong free cash flow of 304 million in the fourth quarter and $552 million in the year. In December 2020, the Company fully repaid the remaining $600 million outstanding of its $1 billion revolving credit facility, which will remain available until June 2024.

As of year-end, Orbia’s net debt was $2,751 million comprising total debt of $3,626 million plus cash and cash equivalents of $875 million. Orbia’s Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.09x, while the Company’s interest coverage ratio was 6.26x. Orbia will seek to maintain a strong balance sheet and our investment grade status. Management is comfortable with our debt level at 2.1x, which is within the targeted range.

In 2020, the Company paid $230 million in dividends and repurchased $42 million under the share buy-back program. On February 24, 2021, Orbia’s Board of Directors agreed to propose for approval at the Annual Shareholders Meeting, convened on March 30, 2021, an ordinary dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid in four installments in 2021.

Full year capex of $228 was down 13%, reflecting a conservative investment approach in response related to the COVID pandemic. Capex was directed mostly toward critical maintenance of facilities and, beginning the Q3, selected strategic growth investments.

2021 Business Outlook

Assuming no significant unexpected disruptions related to COVID, Orbia expects EBITDA to increase between 4 to 7% in 2021 driven by recovery in demand in several of our businesses. We are also expecting CAPEX in the range of $350 million to $400 million for next year.

Consolidated Income Statement

USD in millions Fourth Quarter January – December Income Statement 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Net sales 1,742 1,636 6% 6,420 6,987 -8% Cost of sales 1,200 1,176 2% 4,574 5,029 -9% Gross profit 542 460 18% 1,846 1,958 -6% Operating expenses 342 305 12% 1,126 1,135 -1% Operating income (loss) 201 155 30% 720 823 -13% Financial Cost, net 34 64 -47% 242 295 -18% Equity in income of associated entity (0) 0 N/A (1) (4) -75% Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 166 91 82% 479 533 -10% Cash tax 75 72 4% 246 171 44% Deferred taxes (6) (10) -40% (95) (27) 252% Income tax 69 62 11% 151 206 -27% Income (loss) from continuing operations 98 30 227% 328 327 0% Discontinued operations (1) 1 N/A (10) (0) Consolidated net income (loss) 96 30 220% 319 327 -2% Minority stockholders 30 32 -6% 124 120 3% Majority Net income (loss) 66 (2) N/A 195 207 -6% EBITDA 383 294 30% 1,318 1,365 -3%

Consolidated Balance Sheet

USD in millions Balance sheet 2020 2019 Total assets 10,211 10,057 Current assets 3,156 2,852 Cash and temporary investments 875 586 Receivables 1,093 1,158 Inventories 861 834 Others current assets 326 274 Non current assets 7,055 7,205 Property, plant and equipment, Net 3,186 3,349 Right of use Fixed Assets, Net 323 337 Intangible assets and Goodwill 3,225 3,257 Long term assets 320 262 Total liabilities 7,032 6,963 Current liabilities 2,588 2,577 Current portion of long-term debt 495 322 Suppliers 1,326 1,264 Short-term leasings 82 78 Other current liabilities 684 913 Non current liabilities 4,444 4,386 Long-term debt 3,131 3,129 Long-term employee benefits 274 229 Long-Term deferred tax liabilities 314 335 Long-term leasings 263 267 Other long-term liabilities 463 426 Consolidated shareholders’equity 3,180 3,094 Minority shareholders’ equity 687 719 Majority shareholders’ equity 2,493 2,375 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 10,211 10,057

Operating Cash Flow

mm US$ Fourth quarter January – December Cash Flow 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. EBITDA 383 294 30.3% 1,318 1,365 -3.4% Taxes paid, net (86) (52) 65.4% (264) (233) 13.3% Net interest / Bank commissions (18) (28) -35.7% (196) (261) -24.9% Change in trade working capital 89 120 -25.8% 32 (112) N/A Others (Other assets – provisions, Net) (28) (21) 33.3% 4 36 -88.9% CTA and FX 49 (1) N/A (24) (29) -17.2% Cash generation 390 312 25.0% 871 766 13.7% CapEx (70) (71) -1.4% (228) (261) -12.6% Leasing payments (16) (19) -15.8% (90) (92) -2.2% Free cash flow 304 221 37.6% 552 413 33.7% FCF conversion (%) 79.2% 75.2% 406 Bps 41.9% 30.3% 1,159 bps Dividends to Shareholders (45) (59) -23.7% (230) (218) 5.5% Buy-back shares program – (1) -100.0% (42) (41) 2.4% New debt (paid) (597) (127) 370.1% 178 (125) N/A Minority interest payments (26) (42) -38.1% (141) (151) -6.6% Minority interest acquisition (5) – N/A (27) 8 N/A Others (369) (8) 4512.5% 289 (114) N/A Net change in cash 1,245 594 109.6% 586 700 -16.3% Initial cash balance 875 586 49.3% 875 586 49.3% Cash balance 876 586 49.5% 876 586 49.5% Note: Change in trade working capital includes certain other receivables for proper comparison purposes.

Notes and Definitions

The results contained in this release have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“NIIF” or “IFRS”) having U.S. Dollars as the functional and reporting currency. Figures are presented in millions, unless specified otherwise.

Since Q1 2019, Business Group EBITDAs are being reported inclusive of corporate charges; comparable prior year figures have been adjusted accordingly.

Reflective of Orbia’s continuous efforts to better inform the market and become a more customer-centric organization, beginning in Q1 2020, the Company is presenting the revenues, operating incomes and EBITDAs of each of its five businesses: Wavin (Building & Infrastructure), Dura-Line (Data Communications), Netafim (Precision Agriculture)—all of which previously were presented as Fluent (for reporting purposes only)— Polymer Solutions (Vestolit & Alphagary) and Koura (Fluor).

Figures and percentages have been rounded and may not add up.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies united by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions and Data Communications sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

Prospective Information

In addition to historical information, this press release contains “forward-looking” statements that reflect management’s expectations for the future.

