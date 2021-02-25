Powow AI selected into Google Voice AI Startup Accelerator

Powow AI is the only Operations and Technology focused meetings insight company in Google’s prestigious program for startups

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Powow AI has been selected to participate in Google’s prestigious Voice AI Startup Accelerator program. Powow AI’s SaaS platform unleashes the power of AI in business meetings for the enterprise. Powow uses proprietary AI algorithms to analyze meetings and provides actionable context sensitive insights in its app as well as to downstream systems.

Google is a world leader in machine learning and AI technologies. Google will provide Powow AI access to programs and products, as well as its people and technology.

Powow AI provides meeting insights across all leading platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Google Meet. Customers will benefit from a better experience with Powow AI’s enhanced access to Google’s technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Powow AI offers a next generation UI for meeting discovery and unprecedented array of features for the Operations and Technology organization including:

For the meeting participant, ability to easily recall past meetings, focus on key meeting insights, add notes to meetings to create dialogue

For the leader, provide meeting minutes that reflect your priorities and objectives. Write your own meeting minutes, let Powow generate them automatically, or both

For the manager, use multi-meeting view to expand span of control. Quickly review daily meetings to focus on key points using sentiment, and drill-down to gain context

For the enterprise, enable unprecedented transparency and traceability, while ensuring content security and content-aware access controls.

“Powow AI helps companies bring data and insights into every enterprise meeting thus enabling rich, rapidly accessible information for post meeting review. Creating an enterprise ‘meeting memory’ that provides analytics and trends on key items like sentiment, engagement and other predictive insights that are crucial for business leaders to understand for enhanced productivity and performance,” said Gil Makleff, CEO, Powow AI. “We are honored to be chosen into this prestigious program with Google.”

About Powow AI

Powow is a SaaS platform which unleashes the power of AI in business meetings. Powow uses proprietary AI algorithms to transcribe and analyze enterprise meetings, transforming them into actionable insights.

