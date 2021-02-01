Selldevice Launches New Affiliate Program To Give Their Members Lucrative Incentives

Selldevice has come up with a revolutionary platform that allows people to sell and buy used electronics. They have now come up with a new affiliate program to further incentivize its members.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2021 / Selldevice, which had already taken the post- Covid-19 sales of old electronics to new heights with the launch of their convenient and environmentally friendly trade-in solution, has now added another feather to their cap with the launch of their new affiliate program. This new affiliate program will allow people to earn commissions on orders sold through their affiliate links.

Participants will also be able to view all the statistics pertaining to their earning and can create affiliate links from their own personalized dashboard. Signing up is said to be very easy and will take only a mere few minutes. Affiliates will get a 2% commission on every order that will be made through their affiliate links. If they happen to qualify for promotions, they will be entitled to receive up to 5% commission.

This added commission slab is surely a great incentive for all those who understand the nuisance of marketing, be it a publisher, a lifestyle blogger, or a common individual. The company has put a lot of thought into the process, and they really want to cut down the carbon footprints of the products and opt for a sustainable form of living. When creating the platform, they have made sure to take into account every possible detail.

The platform is completely Covid-19 safe as all necessary precautions have been put into place. People can choose to ship their existing products or even opt for free pick up. When opting for pick up, the best hygiene and sanitization measures are taken into account to ensure that the whole process is carried out seamlessly.

As evident, Selldevice is a think tank of Ubada and Usama Hafez. Motivated by the thoughts of doing something for the environment, the duo came up with the idea of selling used electronics to encourage recycling in electronic space. The whole idea revolves around the concept of reusability, as the duo believes rather than adding used products to the bin, it is better to put them to reuse. When electronics are being sold after being used, it cuts down on the total waste that gets piled up on the environment. The current environmental scenario is not hidden from anyone. Therefore, collective initiatives must be taken to sort out this impending mess per the company’s belief.

When contacted Ubada Hafez was quoted as saying, “By choosing to recycle and reuse the products, every electronic item holder can now do his/her bit for the sake of environment protection and conservation as well. With this new affiliate program, we are going to offer incentives for content creators, publishers, and bloggers who want to help us in this recycling cause and make the world a better place.”

Selldevice is an online solution dedicated to buying back electronic products that have lost their value for users. Their online portal aims to expand the lifespan of old devices and support the concept of product recycling to benefit the environment.

