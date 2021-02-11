Socure Taps Industry Expert Rong Cao as New Senior Vice President of Technology

Former Auth0 identity executive brings expertise in cloud computing, big data and distribution systems to scale operations as Socure continues to attract top tech talent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataprotection—Socure, the leader in Day Zero identity verification, today announced the appointment of Rong Cao as its new Senior Vice President of Technology. Cao, a seasoned industry veteran, brings more than 15 years experience of launching mission-critical enterprise and consumer products and services within security, media advertising, device management and e-commerce verticals.





“Rong deciding to join us in a very competitive market is a testament to our outstanding tech culture as we continue to attract top talent,” said Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure. “As one of the top identity technologists currently working in our industry, we are extremely proud and excited to welcome Rong to our leadership team.”

Cao brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience across multiple areas including software architecture and development, big data processing and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and enterprise software. Reporting to the CEO, she will be responsible for managing Socure’s Engineering, QA, Infrastructure and DevOps organizations while scaling the team across multiple geographies.

In her new role, Cao will be in charge of Socure’s technology stack with a focus on growing and maintaining the company’s Socure ID+ platform. She will partner with executives leading GTM, security, compliance, product and data science initiatives while overseeing quality, monitoring and uptime, capacity planning, security and compliance requirements.

“I am excited to join Socure and become part of the company’s mission to eliminate identity fraud while verifying 100% of good IDs on the internet,” said Rong Cao, SVP of Technology. “Throughout the interview process I was truly inspired by the team’s passion, collaboration and dedication. I am very much looking forward to becoming part of this award-winning culture.”

Prior to joining Socure, Cao was the Vice President of Engineering for Auth0, an identity management platform for application builders. Before joining Auth0, she served as the Vice President of Technology and Chief Architect for Nielsen, where she led five global engineering organizations with 270+ engineers. Cao holds a patent for Ticket-based strong authentication with web service, and has a patent pending for Single Action Authentication via Mobile Devices. She received her Master’s in Computer Science from The University of Houston. Also an active angel investor and former co-founder of a startup, Cao previously participated in Y Combinator Startup School, Kauffman Fellows Academy and Techstars.

About Socure

Socure is the leader in digital identity verification technology for Day Zero and beyond. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 350 customers across the financial services, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and eCommerce industries, including 3 top 5 banks, 6 top 10 card issuers, 3 top MSBs, multiple tier 1 payroll providers, and 65+ of the largest and most successful fintechs, including Varo Money, Public, Chime, and Stash. Socure recently received numerous industry awards and accolades including being named “Best New Technology Introduced over the Last 12 months – Data and Data Services” at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs), ranked number 70 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, being named a Gartner Cool Vendor, recognized by Forbes as one of the “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch,” listed to CB Insights: The Fintech 250, and awarded Finovate’s Award for Best Use of AI/ML, to name a few. For more information visit www.socure.com.

