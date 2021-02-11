SoftServe Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS

Competency highlights commitment to bringing highly scalable and secure hybrid cloud solutions to customers using VMware technologies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, today announced that it has successfully achieved the VMware Cloud on AWS VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that SoftServe is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

“As a VMware Principal Partner, SoftServe has advanced technical proficiency, delivery expertise, and proven customer success in deploying hybrid cloud solutions using VMware Cloud on AWS,” said Todd Lenox, Vice President, Global Alliances and Partnerships at SoftServe. “Our ability to provide customers with a smooth and seamless transition to the Cloud allows them to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.”

“VMware is pleased to recognize SoftServe for achieving the VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like SoftServe are invested, dedicated, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales, VMware. “We value SoftServe as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies. Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

– Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies. Desktop and Mobility – Designates expertise in designing, installing, and maintaining VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon solutions with deep understanding of and execution in desktop and mobility design principles and methodologies to deliver a scalable and reliable digital workspace.

– Designates expertise in designing, installing, and maintaining VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon solutions with deep understanding of and execution in desktop and mobility design principles and methodologies to deliver a scalable and reliable digital workspace. Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

– Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities. VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. This service provides an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment.

The VMware Partner Connect program empowers partners with the flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services more accessible. Partners have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

SoftServe implements VMware-powered solutions by leveraging its expertise in cloud adoption, DevOps, and end-to-end app modernization services. With advanced software development and automation success, SoftServe facilitates reduced development cycle times and deployment costs while delivering speed, agility, and greater efficiency at scale.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

