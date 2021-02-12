Star-studded lineup for Youth With You Season3, Dance Mentor LISA returns

Youth With You Season3 is about to on show, the mentor lineup has officially released. LISA, the member of international girl group BLACKPINK, joined again as the dance mentor in this season.

Youth With You Season 2 was broadcasted in 2020, which gained high attention overseas, a total of 144 hashtag appeared on Twitter trends more than 429 times, covering Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. Cuts of the show have been listed on YouTube’s global and national popular video charts more than 22 times.

After participated in Youth With You Season2, the number of LISA’s Weibo fans increased by 7.47 million. Many brands notice the commercial value of LISA due to her popularity in China, and have established commercial cooperation with LISA. Youth With You is the first Chinese reality show that LISA joined, she brought a perfect stage performance in the show, also win the audience’s attention with her responsible attitude and cute personality. The re-cooperation between LISA and iQIYI is attributed to the results of the previous season that brought both artists and iQIYI to a win-win situation.

Youth PD of Youth With You S3 is the well-known musician CHRIS LEE. She has participated as a special guest in the debut night of Youth With You S2, and witness the born of THE9. As a popular celebrity voted by Chinese audience, she is one of representative Chinese idol. She was on the cover of Time Asia, and BBC also have feature story about her. Music mentor is the well-known singer-songwriter Ronghao Li. In Idol Producer and Youth With You, he won praise from trainees and audiences for his professional skills and humor. Will Pan will be the rap mentor for Youth With You S3, he is an influential singer in the area of Chinese music, and deeply loved by young people born in the 90s.

Youth With You has helped a batch of outstanding young people who are good at singing and dancing, and has witnessed their growth from trainee to artist. The well-known artist Cai Xukun made his debut through the reality show Idol Producer with millions of fans’ attention. And THE9, the most popular girl group in China, also debut in Youth With You S2. Popular members XIN Liu and Esther Yu get millions of passionate following from Southeast Asian fans.

The basic information of new trainees have released, some hot trainees already attracted high attention from fans before the show starts. Such as well-known choreographer Jun Liu from Korean dance studio ONE Million, Krystian Wang (member of international group Now United) , and Tony Yu, who participated Korea idol-selection show, and trainees from Chinese famous artist management companies like Yuehua Entertainment, BG Entertainment, STARMASTER.

In Youth With You S3, overseas audiences can support trainees by iQIYI app (international version). Let’s look forward to the performance of the mentors and trainees in this season.

