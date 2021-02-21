The Carbon Black Market is Expected to Reach $23 billion by 2026 with CAGR of 3.5%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the carbon black market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the carbon black market is expected to grow from $17.5 billion in 2018 to $23.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Surge in demand for carbon black in tire and construction & manufacturing industries is expected to drive the growth of the global carbon black market. In addition, the demand for carbon black in the automotive industry is increasing, where it is used to provide strength to industrial rubber compounds and other equipment.

Carbon black is a form of para crystalline carbon, which contains 95% of pure carbon and enhances the physical and mechanical properties of material, making the end product more effective. Carbon black is widely used in manufacturing tires, plastics, mechanical rubber goods, printing inks, toners, rubber products, and pigments. It can absorb UV light and converts it into heat; hence, it finds its major application in the insulating wires and cables. In addition, it serves as a cost-effective rubber reinforcing agent.

Prominent players profiled in this report include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Nouryon, Dominion Colour Corporation, Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd., Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Cabot Corporation, SABIC, etc.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the carbon black market

Market segment analysis at different level such as process, grade, application, and region

Historical and forecast size of the carbon black market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the carbon black market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

