The Cloud Security Market is Expected to Reach $ 12.73 Billion by 2022 with CAGR of 25.5%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the cloud security market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the cloud security market is expected to grow from $ 4.09 billion in 2017 to USD 12.73 billion by 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. Market for the application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and software-as-a-service (SaaS) service model is expected to dominate the cloud security market from 2017 to 2022.

The cloud security market is driven by factors, such as increased adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) trends, rise in adoption of cloud-based security solutions, increasing demand for cloud computing & increasing government initiatives, and emergence of smart cities.

Organizations are deploying various cloud-based applications on their endpoints, resulting in the growth of high-profile attacks on applications. To secure the web and on-premises applications, organizations are continuously deploying cloud-based application security solutions. Thus, the application security type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent players profiled in this report include Trend Micro, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Intel Security (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Cisco systems (California, U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (New York, U.S.), CSC (Virginia, U.S.) and Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.).

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the cloud security market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, service type, security type, service model, deployment

Historical and forecast size of the cloud security market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the cloud security market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

To read more about this market please click on https://www.reportbanana.com/cloud-security-market-by-service-type-iam,-dlp,-id-rpt18470.aspx. Get more details by contacting Report Banana at +1 469 638 2694 (US), +31-6-82270883 (Europe), +91-771-4288410 (Asia) or click on info@reportbanana.com.

About Report Banana

Report Banana provides syndicated as well as customized market research reports from various market research companies around the globe. Our product offerings register presence in most of the verticals such as aerospace, automotive, chemical, construction, consumer, E&E, medical, and service industries. For further information, visit www.reportbanana.com

Roy Almaguer

Director of Client Engagement

Report Banana

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@reportbanana.com

Tel: +1 210-878-7693

Related reports

Cloud Security Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/cloud-security-market-by-service-type-iam,-dlp,-id-rpt18470.aspx

Security Assessment Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/security-assessment-market-by-security-type-endpoi-rpt16350.aspx

Commercial P2P CDN Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/commercial-p2p-cdn-market-by-content-type-video-an-rpt16182.aspx

IoT IAM Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/iot-iam-market-by-solution,-service-professional-a-rpt17930.aspx

Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/cloud-content-delivery-network-cdn-market-by-type–rpt22077.aspx

Adaptive Security Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/adaptive-security-market-by-component-solution,-se-rpt21701.aspx

Global Social Media Security Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/global-social-media-security-market-size-study,-by-rpt11311.aspx

Global Factory Management Cloud Suite Software Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/global-factory-management-cloud-suite-software-mar-rpt46878.aspx

Cloud ITSM Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/cloud-itsm-market-by-components–solutions-service-rpt45116.aspx

Global Cloud Data Integration Market:

For more details click here https://www.reportbanana.com/global-cloud-data-integration-market-size,-status–rpt44316.aspx

SOURCE: Report Banana

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/628717/The-Cloud-Security-Market-is-Expected-to-Reach-1273-Billion-by-2022-with-CAGR-of-255