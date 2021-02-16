Vizient Pharmacy Network Releases ‘High-Value Pharmacy Enterprise Project’

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vizient, Inc. announced today the publication of its High-Value Pharmacy Enterprise Project, a report produced by health care organization pharmacy leaders who participate in the Vizient Pharmacy Network. The full report, a combination of literature review, consensus statements and performance recommendations, addresses clinical services and business services such as cost management, revenue integrity and business growth as well as makes technology recommendations. Advanced access to the American Journal of Health System Pharmacy’s summary of the report by and can be accessed here.

High-Value Pharmacy Enterprise Project (HVPE) report is an important resource for health system pharmacy leaders and C-suite executives that identifies areas of published research of statistically significant improvement in patient outcomes in pharmacy services and roles. The HVPE report is a follow up to “Strategic approach for improving the medication-use process in health systems: The high-performance pharmacy practice framework” published in 2007.

“Pharmacy services must be viewed as enterprises that have oversight responsibility for all aspects of the medication-use process across the health system,” said Karl Matuszewski, vice president, Pharmacy Network, for Vizient. “The findings from the project are intended to inspire health system pharmacies to attain the highest level of professional practice to meet the evolving needs of the organizations and the patients they serve over the next five years.”

The report calls on pharmacy enterprises to demonstrate their value to individual patient outcomes, population health, and the overall success, including financial success, of their health system. Through eight key domains, the report’s authors address an expansive list of topics:

Patient care services in the ambulatory, specialty pharmacy and inpatient settings

Safety and quality

Pharmacy workforce

Information technology including data analytics and information management

Business practices

Leadership

“This is an incredible tool for any pharmacy or health system leader who is building toward a vision of the organization’s pharmacy achieving its optimal role in patient quality outcomes and organization success,” said Matuszewski.

The full electronic version of the report can be accessed here.

