XENDEE Microgrid Cloud Computing Platform Announced as 2021 Edison Awards Finalist for Critical Human Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edison–The XENDEE Microgrid Cloud Computing Platform has been announced as a category winner in the 2021 Edison Awards for Critical Human Infrastructure. XENDEE was selected this year from a group of more than 7,000 products and services and will be earning either the gold, silver or bronze award for their category. The award ceremony itself takes place on Thomas Edison’s birthday, April 22nd, at the Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida.

“This year saw the integration of an incredible amount of new features into the XENDEE platform, both from a technical and useability standpoint,” remarked Scott Mitchell, MSCS, Chief Software Architect at XENDEE. “We are proud to receive this award and look forward to creating more of the features that can help designers and decision makers revamp Critical Human Infrastructure in a sustainable and renewable way.”

Originally established in 1987, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products, services and business leaders from around the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

XENDEE’s technical team includes Microgrid engineers, software developers, and renewable energy experts that have leveraged the leading edge of public, private and our own proprietary research to develop an easy to use platform for engineers and organizations to move through all four stages of Microgrid design including: feasibility studies, financial optimization, technical validification, and project implementation. This rapid and integrated process allows engineers and designers to efficiently test projects for viability, bring more projects to market, and instill confidence in stakeholders and investors through accurate financial projections and customizable reports.

“The entire group is extremely pleased to be recognized for our work in the field of Critical Human Infrastructure by the Edison Awards committee,” said Michael Stadler, Ph.D., CTO of XENDEE. “The last year has been absolutely transformative for the XENDEE platform and its capabilities, which comes at a perfect time to leverage the excitement and worldwide commitment to renewable and distributed energy technologies.”

XENDEE’s core team is comprised of Kelsey Fahy, Jay Gadbois, Rich Goldman, Jisun Lee, Patrick Mathiesen, Scott Mitchell, Adib Naslé, Naser Partovi, Zachary Pecenak, Jamie Rios, Spencer Schneidenbach, Michael Stadler and Alan Zhang.

“This recognition is another excellent indication that our platform is positioned to play a vital role in increasing the velocity of Microgrid and Distributed Energy projects worldwide as well as ensuring those projects are viable and bankable before breaking ground,” said Adib Naslé, CEO of XENDEE.

Check back in April to review the gold, silver, and bronze 2021 Edison Awards winners or schedule a demo at XENDEE.com to see how the platform can benefit community, industrial, and military energy sustainability worldwide.

About XENDEE: XENDEE develops world-class Microgrid decision support software that helps designers and investors optimize and certify the resilience and financial performance of projects with confidence. The XENDEE Microgrid platform enables a broad audience; from business decision makers to scientists, with the objective of supporting investments in Microgrids and maintaining electric power reliability when integrating sources of renewable generation.

