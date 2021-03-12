12Vmonster Lighting Is Offering a Wide Collection of Lighting Solutions

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / Low voltage LED lights are safer for landscaping and more energy-efficient. 12v LED lights are often used for outdoor applications and are also used by RV owners, boat owners, off-grid fanatics, and more.

12Vmonster was created to help customers and companies that need 12 volt lighting solutions find them at competitive prices. The company has a full collection of 12 volt lamps of various sizes, types, and voltages made for niche and general applications. Thanks to that, 12Vmonster is a critical supplier for electricians, builders, contractors, procurement, people with niche lighting needs, and other enthusiasts in general.

The company specializes in 12 volt LED lights, which offer a wide range of advantages over the traditional 120v-240v home lights most consumers are familiar with. 12v lights produce just as much brightness as higher voltage LED lights, but are much smaller, and – as the name indicates – requiring low voltage to run. Making it safer and increasingly stable.

This does not necessarily make 12v lights more energy-efficient than other LED lights, but it does mean that you can install them in outdoor settings with fewer safety measures in place. Making the entire outdoor lighting setup of a house low-voltage means that if someone accidentally cuts in the wire while gardening or digging, the resulting shock – if any happens – will be minimal. This allows consumers to light their outdoor spaces without fear of kids or pets accidentally touching a live wire.

Low-voltage lighting is also used in vehicle battery systems, as maintaining line voltage in a moving vehicle is impossible. RV owners and boat owners frequently rely on lights in the 6v-12v range, as do people living off the grid, and 12Vmonster has a large collection of lamps in that voltage range.

Plus, while 12v lights are not necessarily more efficient than regular LED lights, they will be more efficient than most – if not all – halogen or incandescent lighting solutions in the market. They also produce less heat, which makes them both more energy-efficient and less disruptive. They’re also much smaller than traditional lights, allowing for a wider range of applications. Their size is one of the main reasons why low voltage lights are often used to light small places like cabinets and closets.

On top of offering lamps ranging from 6 volts all the way to 60 volts and home voltage lights, 12Vmonster also publishes a variety of guides and product reviews with valuable information for consumers. Remote control kits and other useful lighting-related gear and accessories can also be found on the company’s website: https://www.12vmonster.com/collections/12v-24v-led-lamps-and-light-bulbs.

