AICPA Webcast Details the Tax and Financial Planning Implications of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On March 11th, President Biden signed The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package allocates money to a wide variety of programs and has far reaching tax implications for individuals and businesses. For professionals looking to best guide their clients and firm with the latest insight and strategies, the AICPA is offering a The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Webcast, this Friday, March 19th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM EDT.

The live webcast features Robert Keebler, CPA/PFS, hosting a detailed discussion and analysis delving into the tax and business provisions of the new legislation. He will also discuss practical planning and compliance tips for real-world applicability. Another live option is available on Friday, March 26th and a final option is available on April 23rd, all are from 1:00 to 2:00 PM EDT.

Attendees will learn to:

Identify how the new tax provisions will work for taxpayers

Recognize the types of taxpayers impacted

Determine the details of the new benefits available

Incorporate the changes from the Act to better serve their clients

Key Topics covered include:

Further Modifications to the PPP

Targeted EIDL advances

Support for restaurants

Further aid for shuttered venue operators

A third-round of recovery rebates for individuals

Improvements to the child tax credit, earned income tax credit, and dependent care tax credit

Extension and expansion of paid sick and family leave credits

Further extension of the employee retention credit

And more….

WHAT: AICPA Webcast: The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

WHO: Robert S. Keebler, CPA/PFS, partner with Keebler & Associates, LLP

WHEN:

Friday, March 19, 2021, 1:00 – 2:00 PM EDT

Friday, March 26, 2021, 1:00 – 2:00 PM EDT

Friday, April 23, 2021, 1:00 – 2:00 PM EDT

HOW: CPAs, Small and medium business owners, financial advisors, sole practitioners, and other qualified financial professionals can register online here.

Pricing: Varies depending on membership. Details linked here.

Press Registration: For media who wish to attend, please contact Jon Lynch at Jonathan.Lynch[email protected] or James Schiavone at [email protected] (please note: advance registration is required).

