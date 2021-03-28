American IRA Discusses Just How Popular is the Self-Directed IRA?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2021 / Investors across the country utilize IRAs for maximizing the value of a retirement portfolio. But how many of these investors use a Self-Directed IRA for the same purpose? Noting that these statistics can be difficult to come by because of a lack of an overall data-gathering organization in the U.S., American IRA recently published a piece at its blog discussing some of the available statistics. And those statistics point to a growing interest in Self-Directed IRAs.

The post started out by highlighting why there are problems finding Self-Directed IRA statistics, noting that there is no “institute of Self-Directed IRA statistics” that can gather everything, either via survey or first-hand information. However, the post also talks about some ways in which it may be possible to discover how popular Self-Directed IRAs are.

For example, the post notes that in 2012, the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) estimated that about 2% of all IRAs were Self-Directed. Taking into account how many IRAs there are in the United States, this can neatly show just how many Self-Directed IRAs there are in the U.S.-even if this figure is an estimate. The post also explored some available statistics, such as the growth of some firms that cater to Self-Directed IRAs. And the post rounds off the statistics by pointing out how much money has poured into alternative asset classes over the years, particularly after the financial crisis of 2008.

Even looking at these statistics, American IRA notes that it can be difficult to judge the popularity of Self-Directed IRAs. But one thing is clear: there is plenty of growth in the space to note that it is a growing trend.

“People want to be sure that what they’re doing isn’t so unusual,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “And that’s why we put this post together. It is important for people to see that even though Self-Directed IRAs are relatively rare among retirement investors; they are not so rare with people who know their advantages. In fact, their popularity is growing.”

