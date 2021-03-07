American IRA Discusses What Investors Should Know About Self-Directed IRAs Before a New Year

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2021 / Are there special considerations for investors who might want to open a Self-Directed IRA before the new year? That was the topic of a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC. In the post, American IRA tackled the topic of opening a Self-Directed IRA before a new year, as well as addressing the long-term considerations for investors who might be considering Self-Directed IRAs for retirement investing.

In the post, American IRA dealt with potential issues such as catch-up contributions, as well as the fact that contributions are often defined in terms of yearly contributions. These limits are issues that investors would have to consider, especially considering the independence that comes with using a Self-Directed IRA. However, because different types of retirement accounts have different contribution limits, it can sometimes be difficult to break down the exact scenarios that investors need to be aware of.

Instead, American IRA recommended to its readers to read up on Self-Directed IRAs and the different possibilities. For example, a Self-Directed Traditional IRA is different from a Self-Directed Roth IRA, and the considerations may change for different investors with different goals.

The post also addressed an important question: whether investors should “rush” before the new year. This was the subject of a large segment of the post, which then made recommendations for different types of research that aspiring investors can seek out if interested in Self-Directed IRAs.

“This post is important because there are so many people looking to rush the process of investing,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “But with this post, we also show people that there is a methodical approach. There are things to consider before opening an account, such as the account types, and the types of investments that investors should consider.”

The post goes into greater detail, explaining different sections of the American IRA website that investors can consult before moving forward.

“American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC.”

