Arbtech Is Providing Crucial Surveys for Those Who Need Planning Applications

CHESHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / Ecological surveys are often mandated by law as requirements for getting planning permits. Arbtech specializes in conducting these surveys and helping companies get these permits.

In the UK, construction is one of the few industries that didn’t suffer greatly during the pandemic. In fact, many areas of the field experienced a boom during the year 2020, reporting growth higher than pre-pandemic numbers at the start of 2021. However, construction projects in the UK big and small require a variety of permits before they can get started, and that’s where consulting firms like Arbtech come in.

Arbtech is a consulting firm that specializes in providing fast surveys to help entrepreneurs and construction managers get planning permissions approved. The company provides tree surveys, ecology surveys, bat surveys, and more. Surveys are required for a variety of construction projects, be it a site development project or a demolition job.

Surveys are needed to assess what damage the project in question will do to the environment, including its impact on local trees and on protected wildlife like owls, bats, newts, and more. Arbtech is the UK’s number one ecological and arboricultural consultancy company, and they can draw upon 16 years of experience to help interested parties figure out whether or not their project will require a certain permit.

Why sooner is better

For companies running construction projects, it’s best to figure out what permits will be needed and conduct the necessary surveys as soon as possible. Not only does securing necessary permits early in the process help make sure that the construction won’t have to be interrupted due to legal issues once it starts, and it also helps to avoid delays caused by the nature of the surveys themselves.

Certain ecological surveys can only be conducted at certain parts of the year. For example, phase 2 bat surveys – which may be required if bats are found on the site of a project – can only be performed at points of the year where bats are very active. Any projects that miss one of those windows may have to wait months before the survey can finally be conducted.

“One local example of this is South Northamptonshire’s plans to demolish an old Co-Op to make way for a car park” explains Arbtech. “An initial survey indicated that bats have taken up residence in the shop. But they’re having to wait months for the crucial bat activity survey that’ll determine how many bats are using the site and allow the bat surveyor to devise suitable mitigation and compensation.”

Surveys can also be used to help to ensure the general public that local wildlife is not being affected by the project at hand. Or that if it is, the right measures are being taken to compensate for the damage, and limit its reach.

About Arbtech

Founded in 2005, Arbtech is an ecology and tree consulting firm that covers the UK and elsewhere. The company’s main focus is to help its clients get planning permissions as fast as possible, with as little hassle as possible. To learn more about Arbtech, visit https://arbtech.co.uk/.

