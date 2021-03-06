Athena Looks Towards Continued Growth and Expansion

Athena Products expanding production throughout CY2021

MIRA LOMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2021 / Athena Products Inc, a vertically integrated formulator, manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer blends designed for commercial cannabis cultivators, has solidified plans to expand operations further by mid-2021.

The Athena Blended liquid line launched in late 2019 with their dry-soluble Pro line launching soon after in March of 2020. In that short time, Athena has seen tremendous growth across North America, Latin America, and Europe. Their footprint has expanded to over 900 retail outlets and four international distributors, prompting talks of expansion in manufacturing and production.

Director of Manufacturing, Chris Durand, moved to Athena after 15 years of leading greenhouse research operations at University of California, Davis, where he oversaw thousands of projects on hundreds of crops. Durand is a master formulator with a keen eye for production efficiency and quality control.

“Manufacturing in house allows us to deliver the quality and consistency that our clients demand. Our new equipment is built around our products and will support our growth while maintaining that quality and consistency.” – Chris Durand, Director of Manufacturing.

To support rapid growth, Athena has invested heavily in production infrastructure. In February 2021, Athena acquired an additional production facility, located in Sacramento, California. As a continued and desired goal of achieving excellence in the industry, custom-made Murray and Doyle Equipment has been purchased for blending both Athena lines. These new automated blending and packaging machines will greatly increase Athena’s production capacity. Upon completion in late Q2, their two facilities will be capable of producing 2.5 million gallons of liquid fertilizer and 20 million pounds of dry fertilizer blends annually.

“Our growers are the lifeblood of our company,” stated Robert Schneider, Athena’s General Manager. “As a key component of their success, Athena will continue to focus on consistent supply and reliable quality of our products.”

About Athena Products

Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.

Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run.

