Award-Winning GrandView® AI Analytics Platform Features at Automate Forward 2021 and IMPACT Smart Manufacturing Summit

GrandView AI a Catalyst for Manufacturers as they Accelerate Digital Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–GrandView® APM, an award winning asset performance management solution for smart manufacturing will showcase its innovative AI predictive analytics at the annual Impact Smart Manufacturing Summit and the – Automate Forward 2021 virtual exposition which focuses on digital manufacturing transformation and automation.

GrandView APM is an award-winning manufacturing AI solution that features an asset data centric management approach that generate manufacturing insights at the asset level. This approach calls for connecting, analyzing and sharing knowledge among engineers, processes and equipment across the entire manufacturing ecosystem, putting data to work to drive meaningful continuous improvement. GrandView features seamless data collection and data integration with the ability to connect to any data source, including common industrial manufacturing protocols like OPC UA, MQTT, IEEE 802.3, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRA, NFC, and RF. GrandView also includes real-time monitoring and anomaly detection. It features AI predictive analytics and a remaining useful life (RUL) prediction mechanism and automated workorders that connect with legacy ERP, CMMS to offer a fully automated solution for predicting asset failures before they occur. Powerful visualization and remote access offer insights to manufacturers 24/7 with dashboards for executives and engineers at all levels of the operation.

“AI technologies like GrandView APM deliver on the promise of industry 4.0, eliminating equipment downtime, achieving major cost savings by moving manufacturers to a predictive based maintenance approach and connecting data, people and processes across the manufacturing ecosystem to unleash a wave of efficiencies,” noted W.K. Choi, CEO, BISTel.

To learn more about GrandView®, schedule a visit at Automate Forward 2021.

About BISTel

GrandView® APM solutions improves the performance of industrial assets everywhere. For 20 years, BISTel intelligent manufacturing solutions collect and manage data, monitor the health of equipment, optimize process flows, analyze large data, quickly identify root cause failures to mitigate risk, predict issues before they occur and extend the life of valuable equipment and other assets through industry leading predictive analytics. BISTel helps customers reduce downtime, improve yield, increase asset utilization, achieving production and engineering efficiencies across the factory. BISTel’s domain expertise in manufacturing AI, includes, industrial, machining, auto, biotech, pharmaceutical, petrochemicals, semiconductor manufacturing. Visit bistel.com or www.grandview-apm.com

