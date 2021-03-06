Bird River Resources Announces Change in CFO and Grant of Stock Options

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (“Bird River” or the “Company“) announces that effective March 3, 2021, Mr. Edward Thompson has resigned as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company (“CFO“). Mr. Thompson will remain as a Director and as Secretary Treasurer of the Company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Thompson for his valuable service over the past year.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Mr. Vincent Ghazar has been appointed CFO to fill the vacancy left from Mr. Thompson’s resignation. Mr. Ghazar is a professional accountant with over 27 years of domestic and international experience. He has held executive and management positions with exchange listed issuers which have been involved in growth, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. He has extensive IFRS and GAAP corporate accounting experience. Mr. Ghazar holds a BA degree from the University of Calgary and an Advanced Accounting Certificate from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Grant of Options

In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 1,250,000 incentive stock options (the “Options“) to officers and directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of three years, at an exercise price of $0.235 per Option. The Options are subject to a four-month hold period.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. The Company formerly owned investments interests in the oil and gas industry in Alberta and Manitoba which were recently sold. Management and the Board of Directors are currently reviewing new business opportunities in various resource related activities. Additional information on the Company is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context. NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

