Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report, Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute

Evaluation based on company’s innovation, market responsiveness, and product strategy, among other criteria

Blue Yonder is the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering supply chain planning, transportation management and warehouse management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., as a Leader in the recently released Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions1 based on the “Ability to Execute” axis and “Completeness of Vision” axes; the company is positioned highest in the Leaders quadrant. Blue Yonder attributes this position to its Luminate™ Planning solutions portfolio, which offers advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) planning capabilities and scalability.

Blue Yonder was among 18 vendors evaluated. The company’s position as a Leader in Ability to Execute reflects its strengths and cautions in market responsiveness/record, products and services, and customer experience, among other criteria. Blue Yonder’s position as a Leader in Completeness of Vision represents the company’s strengths and cautions in innovation, offering strategy, industry strategy, and geographic strategy, among other criteria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed supply chain and business planning forever, placing a high premium on leveraging diverse data sources to become more predictive and to automate more profitable business decisions,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “Blue Yonder’s AI and ML-driven planning solutions deliver boundaryless, real-time synchronous planning to help our customers thrive in this dynamic environment, by integrating planning and execution capabilities via our Luminate Platform. The platform helps our customers quickly predict and pivot to quickly take advantage of new opportunities for growth. To us, this most recent Gartner recognition for Blue Yonder is testament to the strength of our platform and our zealous commitment to optimizing customer experiences and success.”

In addition, according to the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report2, Blue Yonder received the highest score in 4 out of 5 Use Cases, including Demand Planning, Supply Planning, E2E Enterprise Planning, and E2E Multi-enterprise Planning (and second in Digital Planning).

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning portfolio helps customers drive more successful, autonomous business outcomes via its “boundaryless” planning capabilities. This capability bridges organizational silos and closes the loop between demand and supply planning, the upstream and downstream supply chain, and S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) and S&OE (Sales & Operations Execution). Luminate Planning leverages leading AI and ML to create actionable business insights that autonomously predict potential disruptions and takes steps to proactively resolve issues. Through integrated supply chain planning and execution, organizations can achieve faster return on supply chain investments and drive more successful business outcomes.

“Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning has provided us the solutions we need to confidently manage our spare parts business. The solutions apply machine learning algorithms that allow us to systematically classify spare parts into unique demand clusters and establish significance of demand attributes. Optimizing our segmentation and inventory stocks has resulted in improved accuracy, inventory levels and fill rates, allowing us to maximize customer service and our supply chain efficiencies,” said Aniruddh Srivastava, head, supply chain planning, for Mahindra & Mahindra’s Spares Business Unit.

With this latest Gartner Supply Chain Planning Magic Quadrant, Blue Yonder is the only company recognized a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports3 covering supply chain planning, transportation management and warehouse management. Blue Yonder has been named a Leader in these latter two Magic Quadrants for five consecutive years.

