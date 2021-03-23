Bluebird Network Expands Across the Midwest with New Fiber Build in Monmouth, Illinois

Bluebird’s commitment to underserved and hard-to-reach areas continues with more than 100 miles of fiber in Illinois

COLUMBIA, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bluebird–Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of two data centers, announces the completion of a new fiber build in Monmouth, Illinois. With a 2.1-mile expansion, the Monmouth community now has 4.1 route miles of Bluebird Network fiber in their local area.

Over the last year, Bluebird Network has rapidly expanded its network throughout the Illinois region including fiber access to more than 500 towers throughout the Midwest. After the company acquired the Illinois Network Alliance (INA) in March 2020, Bluebird continued expanding its fiber footprint throughout Illinois, recently adding a second data center by acquiring the ColoHub Data Center in December 2020, located in Bettendorf, Iowa, dubbed the Bluebird Quad Cities Data Center- serving the entire Quad Cities metro region.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the need for increased access to high-speed internet connections throughout the Midwest,” comments Bruce Garrison, Chief Revenue Officer of Bluebird. “The digital divide is serious, and even communities with solid infrastructure need increased, scalable and competitive bandwidth capabilities. Healthcare facilities, banks, schools, and multi-sited businesses within every industry are adopting digital transformation initiatives requiring applications at the edge, access to more data and working to enrich the lives of their customers and communities.”

Garrison stresses that Bluebird will continue to expand and densify the company’s fiber infrastructure, connecting businesses throughout the Midwest and empowering them for a new era of digital productivity.

Bluebird maintains its decades-long mission of delivering fast, high-quality fiber-based internet, data center solutions and transport service options to businesses and communities. These service offerings include colocation, cloud connections, Ethernet, wavelengths and more.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates over 10,000 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 65,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 151 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

